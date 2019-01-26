The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 26
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: Official visit weekend preview
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 84-77 loss at Louisville
• Raleigh News & Observer — Is there a valid explanation for NC State’s free-throw discrepancy? Actually, yes.
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State looks to bounce back, with or without injured point guard Markell Johnson
• Raleigh News & Observer — What Clemson must do to turn its season around, beginning Saturday against NC State
• Technician — Wolfpack gymnastics sets new season high with win over Tar Heels
• Technician — NC State wrestling stays golden at home with win over Duke
• GoPack.com — Pack Returns Home to Host Clemson
• GoPack.com — Cunningham, Charleston Outrun 60m Dash School Records
• GoPack.com — Gymnastics Posts Season-High in Win at UNC-CH
• GoPack.com — #8 @PackWrestle Topples Duke 30-12 to Open ACC Action
• GoPack.com — NC State Set to Host ACC Clash with Cavaliers Saturday
Tweets of the day
Just how familiar is @PackFootball QB Ryan Finley with @NCState? @MoveTheSticks & @BuckyBrooks teach Finley a thing or two about the iconic Fire and Ice duo! pic.twitter.com/tU95e46cGl— NFL Podcasts (@NFL_Podcasts) January 23, 2019
Winter Juniors Finalist Luke Miller Commits to NC State @packswimdive for 2020-21 https://t.co/rLwIk6rcVq— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) January 25, 2019
BIG game today at 2pm. Come to Amedeo’s and get your #NCState vs #Clemson pre/postgame Italian food fix. 🍕🍺 No tickets? Watch the game at Amedeo’s Sports Bar. #GoPack #Raleigh pic.twitter.com/dnw7g3M7Ai— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) January 26, 2019
Duke will play host to top-50 junior Henry Coleman today for an unofficial visit, sources tell @Rivals@BrianRIVALS https://t.co/xZfljqOf5O— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) January 26, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook