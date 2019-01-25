NC State hosts Clemson at 2 p.m. Saturday on Raycom television at PNC Arena in Raleigh. Here is a breakdown of the Tigers.

Season Overview

Clemson reached the Sweet 16 last year and had four key players back, but it has become a bumpy ride this winter.

The loss of wing Gabe DeVoe and his 14.2 points per game from last year has proven more costly than expected. Valparaiso transfer David Skara has filled in at the spot, but at 6-foot-8 and 213 pounds, he’s a different kind of small forward.

Clemson scheduled smartly with low- and- mid-major wins over Sam Houston State, Lipscomb, Radford and North Carolina Central, who are all competing for regular season league titles. However, the Tigers don’t have many high major victories, losing to Creighton, Nebraska and Mississippi State, and now 1-4 in the ACC. The lone good win is against a resurgent South Carolina (10-8 overall, 5-1 SEC) squad 78-68 on Dec. 22.

Rankings

In the newly established NET rankings done by the NCAA, through games of Jan. 21, the Tigers are ranked No. 59, which means as a road game it would qualify as a quad one contest for the Pack (road teams ranked 1-75 are quad one). ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has CU ranked at 45, and Kenpom.com has the Tigers at No. 49

In the old RPI formula used by the NCAA, according to RealTimeRPI.com, the Tigers would be No. 56.

For comparison, NC State is 19th in BPI, 27th in NET, 31st in Kenpom and 119th in RPI.

Shooting

The Tigers are struggling to score in ACC action, averaging a league-least 60.8 points per game. CU is 11th in the league at 40.2 percent from the field and 12th with a 29.9 three-point field-goal percentage.

On the season, Clemson is sixth in the ACC at 46.6 percent from the field, but 12th in the league at 31.9 percent on three-pointers. The Tigers rank eighth at 73.1 percent from the free-throw line.

Clemson has three players who have made 20 three-pointers, and a fourth, who has made 25. Sophomore power forward Aamir Sims leads the way, going 25 of 74 for 33.8 percent.

Senior forward David Skara is the lone Tigers’ player shooting well from deep at 45.5 percent on three-pointers (20 of 44).

Rebounding

The Tigers have an imposing frontcourt from a size perspective thanks to 6-9, 245-pound center Elijah Thomas, Simms at 6-7 and 248 pounds and Skara checking in at 6-8 and 213 pounds. There isn’t much depth behind them as senior graduate transfer center Javan White of Oral Roberts hasn’t panned out well.

Thomas leads the way at 7.9 rebounds per game and he has five double-doubles, including 17 points and 11 rebounds in the Tigers’ last game against Florida State, a 77-68 loss Tuesday. Surprisingly, shooting guard Marcquise Reed is second on the team at 5.5 a contest.

Despite all that size, the Tigers are 12th in the ACC with 35.3 rebounds per game, yet third in defensive rebounding at 31.1. The Tigers don’t hit the offensive boards hard at 9.0 per contest, which is 13th in the league.

Defense

Clemson’s defense is middle of the pack in the ACC through five league games in percentages, but is fourth in points allowed per game (69.6), which might be tied into slower-paced games.

CU is 10th in field-goal percentage (44.6) in the ACC. The Tigers have held ACC opponents to 35.2 percent on three-pointers, which is 11th in the league, one spot below NC State.

Through 18 overall games, the Tigers have allowed 66.9 points per game, which is tied with Duke for fifth place in the ACC. Clemson is sixth in field-goal percentage (46.4) and 15th in three-point field-goal percentage (37.4).

Depth

Lack of depth is a major issue for the Tigers. The aforementioned Javan White averaged 10.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last year at Oral Roberts, but has just 28 points, 35 rebounds and 25 fouls this season at Clemson. Freshman center Trey Jemison has played in 10 games as the other post reserve.

Sophomore guard Clyde Trapp leads the bench crew with 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per game. He is shooting 29.8 percent from three-point land and has scored in double figures in four contests, while playing both backcourt spots.

Freshmen wings John Newman and Hunter Tyson are both North Carolina natives. Newman played at Greensboro Day, and Tyson at Monroe Piedmont High. Both have struggled shooting the basketball, especially Tyson who is 9 of 40 on the season and 5 of 28 on three-pointers.