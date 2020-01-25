News More News
football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 25

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State gearing up for big baseball season

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — Pack alum Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay hired as nickels coach

• The Wolfpacker — Under the radar ‘monster’ picks up an offer from the Pack

• The Wolfpacker — NC State prioritizing junior wide receiver Jacob Gill

• Raleigh News & Observer — Big win behind them, big game ahead, NC State wary of Georgia Tech

• Fayetteville Observer — Cumberland County’s top college QBs

• Fayetteville Observer — Sports Saturday: Game before THE game for UNC, N.C. State

• GoPack.com — Pack Visits Georgia Tech on Saturday

• GoPack.com — #5 @PackWrestle Opens ACC Action with 28-9 Win over Virginia

• GoPack.com — SOLD OUT: #8 Wolfpack Hosts Rival Tar Heels at 6 PM Sunday

• GoPack.com — ITA Kick-Off Schedule Changed for Saturday

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Men Capture Sixth Straight Dual Meet Win over Virginia

• Technician — Women’s basketball seeks revenge against North Carolina

• Technician — Wrestling cruises to first ACC victory against Virginia

• Technician — Men’s swim team defeats strong Virginia, women fall short

• Technician — Packed weekend ahead for NC State women’s tennis


Tweets of the day

——

