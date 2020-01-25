Blessed to receive an offer from NC State. pic.twitter.com/tRdq1JnEnX

2021 6’2 G Breon Pass (currently averaging 21.8 ppg, 6 rpg, 6.1 apg, 3.1 spg) Breon currently holds D1 offers in basketball and football. Basketball: NC State, ECU, Elon Football: NC State, Duke, UNC, VT, Tennessee, Wake Forest, App. State, South Carolina, Elon pic.twitter.com/NDHsCVVBXb

NC State and Clemson recruiting coaches were in the gym as well

