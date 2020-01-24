The High Point, N.C. native played at NC State from 2001-04 and followed up with a couple of seasons of professional arena football.

Former Pack linebacker Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay, perhaps most famous for his pick-six against Connecticut in 2003 that broke a 24-24 tie with five seconds left, will coach nickels next season, replacing Aaron Henry who is expected to take a position at Vanderbilt.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren has announced that former Wolfpack linebacker Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay will join his staff as the nickels coach. Aughtry-Lindsay has packed a wealth of experience into his 11-year coaching career, coaching linebackers and nickels at every stop while also serving as a defensive coordinator.

"It's always great when an alum of your program can join your staff, so I'm very excited that Freddie is coming back," said Doeren. "He's a North Carolinian with experience recruiting our state from top to bottom, east to west, and has a great relationship with the high school coaches in the state. I know he will do a great job with our nickels and be a great addition to our defensive staff."

A native of High Point, Aughtry-Lindsay most recently served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at North Carolina Central. In 2018, he gained Power-5 experience at Ole Miss, where he worked as a senior player personnel analyst.

"I'm very excited to be back home with my Wolfpack family." said Aughtry-Lindsay. "I've always kept up with the Pack and I believe that Coach Doeren's leadership and vision has built a program that develops young men to be great in every aspect of life. This opportunity gives me the ability to pour into a place and the people that helped me become the person that I am today! Wolfpack Nation, let's get to work! Hard, tough, TOGETHER!"

From 2015-17, Aughtry-Lindsay coordinated the run game defense and coached the linebacking unit at Campbell University. In 2015, the Camels ranked fifth in the country in total defense, allowing just 279.3 yards per game. Among FCS programs, Campbell also stood third in team sacks per game (3.55) and ninth in scoring defense (17.7). The team shattered program records for all three categories, adding single season marks for tackles for loss (85.0) and total sacks (38.0).

The Camel defense again ranked in the top-20 nationally in 2016, ranking 17th in total defense, allowing only 322.1 yards per game. CU ranked 27th in rush defense (129.0) and 35th in passing yards allowed (193.1) that season.

Aughtry-Lindsay spent the 2014 campaign at NCAA Division II St. Augustine's, where he was the Falcons' defensive coordinator and special teams coach. He was the linebackers coach at Elon during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

Prior to Elon, Aughtry-Lindsay coached linebackers at Slippery Rock (Pa.) in 2011.

He began his career at NC State, working first as an assistant in the recruiting office in 2008, and as a defensive graduate assistant coach from 2009-10. He also served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Andrews High School in High Point, N.C. in 2007.

A two-year starter and four-year letterwinner (2001-04) for the Wolfpack, Aughtry-Lindsay was a key member of the Wolfpack unit that led the nation in total defense in 2004. In a 2003 win against UConn, he scored two defensive touchdowns - a 48-yard fumble recovery and a game-winning 56-yard interception return. That performance helped him earn both ACC and national player of the week honors.

He tallied a career-best 105 tackles in 2003 and earned the team's Al Michaels Award for putting team before self. For his career, he notched 266 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Following his collegiate career, Aughtry-Lindsay played two seasons in the Arena Football League 2 as a linebacker and fullback with the Arkansas Twisters and Laredo Lobos.

He earned his bachelor's degree in sociology from NC State in 2006.

Aughtry-Lindsay and his wife, Amber, have four sons – Colton (12), Colin (9), Colter (6) and Colbie (1).