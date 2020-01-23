News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 23

Matt Carter
Editor
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Jan. 23.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Raneiria Dillworth happy to get NC State offer

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s No. 2 story of the decade: Russell Wilson and QBU

• The Wolfpacker — NC State has a brief history of beating NCAA champs

• The Wolfpacker — Weekly NET report

• The Wolfpacker — Debbie Antonelli, Bobby Purcell inducted into N.C. Sports HOF

• The Wolfpacker — NC State opens season at Louisville

• Raleigh News & Observer — Early Power 5 challenges await NC State football in 2020

• Burlington Times-News — ACC football schedules release with few notables

• Fayetteville Observer — Woolford, Purcell among NC Sports Hall of Fame inductees

• Technician — Women’s basketball travels to Pittsburgh in ACC road matchup

• GoPack.com — It’s better when we’re together: Wolfpack unveils 2020 schedule

• GoPack.com — No. 8 Wolfpack visits Pittsburgh Thursday evening

• GoPack.com — #Packmentality Pop-ins Podcast: Ep. 60 – UVA preview & R-Fr. Jarrett Trombley

• GoPack.com — NC State remains at No. 8 in Oracle/ITA Division I Rankings

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack moves to No. 17 in Oracle/ITA rankings

{{ article.author_name }}