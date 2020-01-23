News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-23 07:24:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Raneiria Dillworth happy to get NC State offer

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Raneiria Dillworth can make the case he’s the hottest recruit in the state of North Carolina.

The outside linebacker from Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn High had a solid recruitment going on, but then it started to explode, starting with Texas A&M offering Jan. 8. North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida State and Louisville followed. Alabama also came by Glenn High to see him.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

NC State offered Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn junior linebacker Raneiria Dillworth last Friday.
NC State offered Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn junior linebacker Raneiria Dillworth last Friday. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}