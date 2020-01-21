The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 21
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win at Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — Four-star defensive back emerges on NC State’s radar
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Top recruits from the state of North Carolina
• Associated Press — NC State pulls out gutsy 53-51 win at Virginia
• Raleigh News & Observer — No excuses necessary for NC State after a win at Virginia
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery: NC State vs. Virginia, Jan. 20, 2020
• CavsCorner.com — Postgame central: Despite 15-0 run, UVa falls to NC State 53-51
• Daily Press — U.Va. rallies but fails to hold on down the stretch in loss against NC State
• Daily Press — Virginia’s lack of reliable playmakers is amplified again in setback against NC State
• Richmond Times-Dispatch — UVA rallies, but NC State pulls out victory
• Roanoke Times — NC State squanders big lead, but rallies to beat Cavs
• Roanoke Times — UVa continues to fire blanks from 3
• Charlottesville Daily Progress — Virginia loses to NC State at home for the first time since 2005
• Technician — Wolfpack women’s tennis dominates in-state opponents in doubleheader
• Technician — Icepack continues hot streak with win over UNC-Chapel Hill
• Technician — Wolfpack staying afloat despite onslaught of injuries
• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. Virginia
• Technician — Wolfpack survives scoreless drought, takes down defending champs
• GoPack.com — Pack guts out 53-51 win at Virginia
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack reaches No. 8 ranking in AP poll
• GoPack.com — NC State moves to 6-0 for second consecutive season
Tweets of the day
A terrific road W for @PackMensBball over @UVAMensHoops 53 -51 winning at UVA with the tempo that the Cavs like . Now @CoachKeattsNCSU is 5-3 in @theACC He is feeling super tonight baby ! Chasing @marchmadness— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 21, 2020
NC State wins at Virginia for the first time since 2005. If there's one team to monitor for the NCAA Tournament outside of the ACC's current big three, it's the Wolfpack.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 21, 2020
Loved this win for NC State. They didn't let a bad moment drag them down and overcame two players being out and one more fouling out early after what seemed to be a bad technical, unless there's some sort of footage we weren't privy to. Tough teams fight through and they did.— Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) January 21, 2020
2 men down, on the road, 10 minute scoring drought in the second half and you find a way to win. THAT’S what I’m talking about @PackMensBball— Jeff Gravley (@JGravleySPORTS) January 21, 2020
Virginia fans: Things didn’t go our way and the refs were unfair.— Andy Specht (@AndySpecht) January 21, 2020
NC State fans: Oh yeah?! ... pic.twitter.com/KPjuHmfuIm
This is the second time in three seasons that @CoachKeattsNCSU has led @PackMensBball to a win over a defending NCAA champion on its home floor. It's only the eighth win over a defending champ in program history. #IceCream pic.twitter.com/T7K1CmQLDU— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) January 21, 2020
@CoachKeattsNCSU with the 🔥#SuitsAndSneakers pic.twitter.com/VXAr9IVaOv— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) January 21, 2020
Had a great time at NC State’s Junior Day!! #1Pack1Goal #Wolfpack #NCState @CoachGarrisonOL @StateCoachD 🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/4gqs8i42N9— Colby Smith (@BiGShoW1212) January 20, 2020
Hearing a lot of buzz about Tampa as a possible landing spot for Philip Rivers. As reported back in late November, he and the Chargers were likely headed to a parting of the ways— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 20, 2020
With 2⃣5⃣ days remaining until college baseball returns, here are the 25 best teams in the country 😎https://t.co/vtLpz2DFWA pic.twitter.com/UhHO7Ku583— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 20, 2020
