The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 21

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win at Virginia

• The Wolfpacker — Four-star defensive back emerges on NC State’s radar

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Top recruits from the state of North Carolina

• Associated Press — NC State pulls out gutsy 53-51 win at Virginia

• Raleigh News & Observer — No excuses necessary for NC State after a win at Virginia

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery: NC State vs. Virginia, Jan. 20, 2020

• CavsCorner.com — Postgame central: Despite 15-0 run, UVa falls to NC State 53-51

• Daily Press — U.Va. rallies but fails to hold on down the stretch in loss against NC State

• Daily Press — Virginia’s lack of reliable playmakers is amplified again in setback against NC State

• Richmond Times-Dispatch — UVA rallies, but NC State pulls out victory

• Roanoke Times — NC State squanders big lead, but rallies to beat Cavs

• Roanoke Times — UVa continues to fire blanks from 3

• Charlottesville Daily Progress — Virginia loses to NC State at home for the first time since 2005

• Technician — Wolfpack women’s tennis dominates in-state opponents in doubleheader

• Technician — Icepack continues hot streak with win over UNC-Chapel Hill

• Technician — Wolfpack staying afloat despite onslaught of injuries

• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. Virginia

• Technician — Wolfpack survives scoreless drought, takes down defending champs

• GoPack.com — Pack guts out 53-51 win at Virginia

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack reaches No. 8 ranking in AP poll

• GoPack.com — NC State moves to 6-0 for second consecutive season

{{ article.author_name }}