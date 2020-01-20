Quick hits and notes from NC State basketball’s 53-51 win at Virginia in front of 14,163 fans at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. on a cold Monday evening.

Play Of The Game

NC State made four huge shots in the final four minutes of the game, and you could pick any one of those: • Sophomore forward Jericole Hellems ending an over 10-minute scoring drought and a 15-0 Virginia run by making a three-pointer with 3:38 left to cut the Cavaliers’ lead to 46-45. • Senior guard Markell Johnson nailing a three-pointer with 2:45 left to put NC State up for good at 48-47. • Hellems out-battling Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite for a loose ball on the rebound and getting a put back layup with 1:30 remaining to give the Pack a 50-47 lead. • Fifth-year senior C.J. Bryce beating the shot clock with his patented 15-footer to give NC State a 52-47 lead with 27.0 seconds remaining.

Highlights Of The Game

In tribute to Virginia’s preferred style of play, there is no highlight of the game in this quick hits because basically this game was devoid of many of those moments.



Player Of The Game

NC State held a 28-26 halftime lead almost entirely because of redshirt junior center DJ Funderburk, who finished the contest with 14 points (12 were in the first half) and five rebounds before fouling out in questionable fashion. It is the second time this year Funderburk has fouled out of a game (also did so in a loss to Memphis Nov. 28) after he did it six times last season. Here are Funderburk’s game-by-game points in rebounds since the turn of the new year: • Jan. 4 at Clemson – 14 points (5-of-8 shooting), five rebounds. • Jan. 8 vs. Notre Dame – 16 points (4-of-6 shooting), nine rebounds Jan. 11 at Virginia Tech – 18 points (7-of-13 shooting), nine rebounds Jan. 15 vs. Miami – 19 points (5-of-12 shooting), eight rebounds Jan. 18 vs. Clemson – 13 points (5-of-6 shooting), 11 rebounds Jan. 20 at Virginia – 14 points (6-of-8 shooting), five rebounds

A Rare Win In Charlottesville

One can’t blame NC State officials for asking around for what is the best place to find some ice cream in Charlottesville, Va. as part of head coach Kevin Keatts’ post-road win tradition. It's been awhile. The last time NC State won in Charlottesville was March 2, 2005: • John Paul Jones Arena didn’t even exist as Virginia was still playing at University Hall. JPJ opened the following season. • Dave Leitao was the head coach for Virginia and Herb Sendek for NC State. • Julius Hodge was a senior for NCSU. • Current Pack head coach Kevin Keatts was a 32-year old who had started his second stint at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Va. two years before that. • Virginia coach Tony Bennett was an assistant coach at Washington State. • George W. Bush was beginning his second term as president. • “Let Me Love You” by Mario was in its last week of a nine-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

A Long Scoring Drought

NC State took a 42-31 lead when Bryce made a three-pointer with 13:51 left, and an offensively challenged Virginia team was facing the danger zone when Bennett called a timeout. What followed as NCSU did not score a single point until Hellems’ three-pointer with 3:38 left, a drought of 10:13 that allowed the Cavaliers to seemingly be on its way to another home win over the Pack. In that long stretch, NC State missed seven shots (including two three-pointers), turned it over five times and missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw (Johnson). Prior to that stretch, NC State had just one turnover in the entire game.

Gutty (And Ugly) Win

NC State played this game without the services of redshirt freshman center Manny Bates, who did not even make the trip, and senior forward Pat Andree, who was in a boot on the bench. That left NC State with just seven healthy scholarship players available two days after playing Clemson. Then Funderburk, NC State's best player thus far in ACC play this year, was hit as part of a double technical with 7:13 left after replays showed Virginia redshirt freshman center Francisco Caffaro delivering an elbow to Funderburk’s back. Caffaro claimed after the game that Funderburk had previously grabbed his injured thumb, which sparked the incident. Funderburk would foul out 25 seconds later on another questionable officiating decision. Then NC State was hit an unusually long scoring drought that saw an 11-point lead turn into a 4-point deficit with less than four minutes left on the road in a hostile environment. Not many teams win games with those circumstances. Virginia has done a good job of playing ugly this season, partially out of necessity because of its own offensive shortcomings. Nine of Virginia’s 18 opponents have scored less than 50 points on the Cavs this season. A 10th, Syracuse, had 43 points in regulation but exploded for 20 points in overtime for a 63-55 win.

Spotted At The Game

The Red Panda was back. Unofficially NC State is 3-0 this year in games where she was the halftime show.

Scoring Between Official Timeouts

Here we keep track of the scoring between each official timeout to help give an idea of the game flow: First half 20:00-15:08: NC State 8, Virginia 8 15:08-11:38: NC State 3, Virginia 2 11:38-7:34: NC State 9, Virginia 9 7:34-3:49: Virginia 5, NC State 4 3:49-Halftime: NC State 4, Virginia 2 Second half 20:00-15:23: NC State 10, Virginia 5 15:23-11:27: NC State 4, Virginia 0 11:27-7:31: Virginia 6, NC State 0 7:31-3:14: Virginia 9, NC State 3 3:14-Final: NC State 8, Virginia 5

Game Scores

Using Hollinger’s measure of productivity, players are graded 1-40 with 10 being average for an NBA player. Funderburk: 11.6 Bryce: 7.6 Junior guard Braxton Beverly: 4.6 Johnson: 4.1 Hellems: 3.0 Senior center Danny Dixon: 2.8 Daniels: 0.6

Plus/Minus

Here is the plus/minus for each player (the difference between points scored while they were on the floor) on NCSU. • Johnson +7 (38 minutes played) • Beverly +6 (24) • Hellems +4 (24) • Funderburk +3 (29) • Bryce +1 (38) • Dixon -4 (14) • Daniels -7 (34)

What The Win Means