Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: NC State football junior day
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room extra: Junior day notes
• Raleigh News & Observer — Cleveland’s Omarion Hampton picks up second ACC football offer
• Raleigh News & Observer — Improving NC State defense matches up with the best in road trip to Virginia
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack could be back to a shortened deck
• Technician — Pack men’s basketball looks to keep on rolling against Virginia
• Technician — Women’s basketball survives poor shooting day behind Kayla Jones’ double-double
• GoPack.com — No. 9 NC State defeats Wake Forest 59-45
• GoPack.com — Pack hits road to face defending national champion, Virginia
Tweets of the day
The 2021 class of North Carolina prospects no doubt loaded. Best in years. We have the group gathering Cardinal Gibbons HS in Raleigh this morning. Loaded with all Americans. One impressive player after another. Several national recruits pic.twitter.com/qshXqe7a02— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) January 19, 2020
MONDAY'S GAMES TO WATCH:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 20, 2020
Texas at West Virginia
NC State at Virginia
Oklahoma at Baylor
UVA opens as a 2.5 pt favorite vs NC State tomorrow night— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) January 19, 2020
NC State is looking to do something tonight the Pack has never done: Leave JPJ with a win over #UVa. Check out our preview of the matchup here: https://t.co/oLxFqIJtiZ. pic.twitter.com/WtL1LKj6ER— Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner) January 20, 2020
🐺 59— #9 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 19, 2020
🎩 45
FINAL vs. WAKE FOREST
Couldn’t do it without you, #WPN. We move to 17-1 (6-1 ACC) with today’s victory and remain perfect (11-0) at home this season! On the road Thursday, but we’re back home a week from today for a big matchup against rival UNC.#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/1jydxySuNf
You know what time it is: Poetry in Motion. #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/qaM03Jb3EI— #9 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 20, 2020
Phillip Rivers has confirmed to @AdamSchefter and me that he and his family have moved out of his San Diego home to Florida. His text: "What this means football wise is to be determined but it was time for us to move back closer to home."— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 19, 2020
The Eagles would like to give a shoutout to @coachwiles and @PackFootball for stopping by The Nest this week to check in on the Eagles!!! #Wolfpack #EaglePride #2ndToNone @CoachWillert @efhsfballalumni @Coach_Beal pic.twitter.com/cb4IOA8Ms2— East Forsyth Football (@EFHS_Football) January 19, 2020
So proud of our 2020 UCA Stunt Group National Champions! We are honored to have been recognized at the women’s game today with Athletic Director, Boo Corrigan and Head Coach, Harold Trammel. Go Pack! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wPWtWOIbAM— NC State Cheerleading (@NCSUCheer) January 19, 2020
Excited for my next journey @BroncoSportsFB .. Soli Deo Gloria pic.twitter.com/4lFXCqRCGI— Brock Miller (@brockmiller5) January 19, 2020
Video of the day
