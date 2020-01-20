News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 20

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Jan. 20.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: NC State football junior day

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room extra: Junior day notes

• Raleigh News & Observer — Cleveland’s Omarion Hampton picks up second ACC football offer

• Raleigh News & Observer — Improving NC State defense matches up with the best in road trip to Virginia

• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack could be back to a shortened deck

• Technician — Pack men’s basketball looks to keep on rolling against Virginia

• Technician — Women’s basketball survives poor shooting day behind Kayla Jones’ double-double

• GoPack.com — No. 9 NC State defeats Wake Forest 59-45

• GoPack.com — Pack hits road to face defending national champion, Virginia

• GoPack.com — No. 13 Wolfpack opens spring action

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

