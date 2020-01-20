Social media reaction: NC State football junior day
Here are some of the reactions around social media to NC State football's media day.
Offered Prospects
@Miles3campbell at junior day for NC State. pic.twitter.com/mEj0IxJpbS— Troy Campbell (@tvcampbell22) January 19, 2020
@Miles3campbell photo shoot for junior day at NC State. pic.twitter.com/9XbiTUSmOI— Troy Campbell (@tvcampbell22) January 19, 2020
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from NC State University Thank you God🙏🏽🐺❤️🖤#1pack1goal pic.twitter.com/rEKbpDEfkH— Isaiah Crowell (@IsaiahCrowell9) January 19, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/k8HEKfzZMv— jaleel davis (@jaleeldavis2) January 19, 2020
Had a great time as usual running with The Pack!!!! #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/0a6nIR78ul— Kamarro Edmonds (@KamEdmonds2021) January 20, 2020
After an AMAZING Junior Day!!!— Julian Gray (@jujudagrayt21) January 19, 2020
Honored and Humbled to receive an offer from North Carolina State University!#GoPack 🐺 @CoachGMcDonald @StateCoachD @PackFootball @RivalsCampDPP @HopewellFTBL @HopewellAD @SWiltfong247 @CarolinaStarsFB pic.twitter.com/iP3NDXxTt2
Had a GREAT day at NC State today for Junior Day!! Thank you to everyone who made it such an awesome experience!! #1Pack1Goal 🐺 @PackFootball @Pack_Recruiting @CoachGoebbel pic.twitter.com/kAlwmPjDDp— Gunnar Greenwald❄️ (@gunnar_g23) January 19, 2020
I’m blessed to announce that I’ve received an offer from NC State University. Thank you to @StateCoachD @Coachtimbeck @CoachKurtRoper #1pack1goal pic.twitter.com/kKSHp0AhLe— Omarion Hampton (@OmarionHampton) January 19, 2020
Blessed to Receive an offer from North Carolina State University 🐺🐺#GoPackGo @StateCoachD @BillyGlasscock4 @CoachGMcDonald @Ashly97555031 @Monroe_Redhawks pic.twitter.com/l0hlLIJ2uY— shaleak knotts🗣 (@shaleak3) January 19, 2020
#AGTG After a great talk with @StateCoachD Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Nc State University🐺❗️#1pack1goal @CoachGarrisonOL pic.twitter.com/I515rwkSXG— Diego Pounds (@chaboiidiego) January 19, 2020
Had a great time today at Nc state 🐺🔴⚪️#gopack🐺 pic.twitter.com/rCKVSnlpWi— tre4_simba (@ReevesZyun) January 19, 2020
🐺🐺🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/Ivtie2LHbq— Keeshawn Silver (@_jumpman74) January 20, 2020
Other Prospects
had a great time today at NC State Jr day🐺❤️ #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/za3m96taWr— Ja’Vion T. Griffin⁵ 🦄 (@j5_griffin) January 20, 2020
Great day at NC state! 🐺 & Chapel Hill!! 🐏 📍— Brandon Johnson³ (@bj_three) January 19, 2020
Had a great time at nc state🐺 thank you for your time @PackPride #gopack pic.twitter.com/n1gfuk8CwM— kill-bril (@smoove_jdm) January 20, 2020
Had a great time at NC State’s junior day. Huge thanks to @CoachGarrisonOL and @StateCoachD for making me feel so welcome. Not to mention the fried chicken‼️ pic.twitter.com/4RgQvvpWwn— Collin Sadler (@CollinSadler1) January 20, 2020
NCSU WAS FIREE ‼️ @CoachQ_NCSU @BillyGlasscock4 @TheWolfpacker @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/T5Pi6CDVX2— Rakeem Murchison (@ChubRoc) January 19, 2020
I had another great weekend at NC State. Go pack!🐺⚪️🔴 @CoachGarrisonOL @StateCoachD @Coachtimbeck @CoachKurtRoper @coachdeskitch pic.twitter.com/t7WqXPjIEr— Chase Sweigart (@ChaseSweigart) January 20, 2020
Great day at Nc State 💪🏾🐺 pic.twitter.com/Q0MYxgPYel— savonetutt (@savonetutt) January 20, 2020
