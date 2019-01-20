The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 20
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Jan. 20.
What they're saying
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 77-73 win at Notre Dame
• The Wolfpacker — Video/audio reel: No. 17 NC State 77, Notre Dame 73
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State bounces back with road win at Notre Dame
• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State used the Wake Forest loss to beat Notre Dame
• Blue & Gold Illustrated — Irish offense falters late in 77-73 loss to NC State
• South Bend Tribune — Notre Dame out of answers after another ACC near miss
• GoPack.com — No. 8 @packwrestle fends off Drexel Dragons, 25-16
• GoPack.com — No. 17 Pack wins at Notre Dame, 77-73
• GoPack.com — Unbeaten No. 8 Wolfpack hosts Virginia Tech Sunday
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack swimming dominates home opener, sweeps fourth straight dual over Tar Heels
• GoPack.com — NC State sets school record on final day at Hokie Invitational
Tweets of the day
Poor kid. pic.twitter.com/Z5AcreKb4E— Craig Hammel (@Hammel_Craig) January 19, 2019
One funny line from Keatts after I told him my flight couldn't get into Chicago: "And we might not get out but if you're going to get stuck, make sure it's after a win."— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) January 19, 2019
Also, on the Markell Johnson injury front, Keatts said the junior guard participated in a light practice on Friday but wasn't able to go today.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) January 19, 2019
"We will not bring him back until he's 100 percent," Keatts said.
TEAM WIN!!!!— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) January 19, 2019
Can’t beat a little ice cream in the snow! 🍦🍦🍦 pic.twitter.com/kObRSAr928— NCSU MBB Managers (@NCSUManagers) January 19, 2019
That's a rivalry SWEEP right there!— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) January 19, 2019
Final score for our men: 193-101
Final score for the #WW: 197-97#GoPack pic.twitter.com/3K8EPz3cjV
The country's only undefeated Div. I basketball team, men's or women's, is @PackWomensBball. Go see them host @HokiesWBB today at 12:30 at #ReynoldsColiseum. Good luck @WolfpackWes and team.https://t.co/QacCgjyjVU— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) January 20, 2019
Fun Saturday night at the office! #PackMentality #ItsJustBusiness pic.twitter.com/nlA0y0j9sv— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) January 20, 2019
Video of the day
——
