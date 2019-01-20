Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-20 08:35:46 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 20

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Jan. 20.


What they're saying

"We had a tough loss at Wake Forest but as a team we’re learning. I thought we did the right things down the stretch this time."
— C.J. Bryce to the Raleigh News & Observer

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 77-73 win at Notre Dame

• The Wolfpacker — Video/audio reel: No. 17 NC State 77, Notre Dame 73

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State bounces back with road win at Notre Dame

• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State used the Wake Forest loss to beat Notre Dame

• Blue & Gold Illustrated — Irish offense falters late in 77-73 loss to NC State

• South Bend Tribune — Notre Dame out of answers after another ACC near miss

• GoPack.com — No. 8 @packwrestle fends off Drexel Dragons, 25-16

• GoPack.com — No. 17 Pack wins at Notre Dame, 77-73

• GoPack.com — Unbeaten No. 8 Wolfpack hosts Virginia Tech Sunday

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack swimming dominates home opener, sweeps fourth straight dual over Tar Heels

• GoPack.com — NC State sets school record on final day at Hokie Invitational

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}