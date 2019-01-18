The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 18
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — What to watch for NC State football recruiting ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Analysis: A look at NC State football's schedule ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Dereon Seabron's current, former coaches love his potential ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Fresh off NC State visit, linebacker Mohamed Kaba has busy slate ahead ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State women's basketball off to historical start
• Raleigh News & Observer — There are plenty of NC players on NC State’s undefeated women’s basketball team
• Technician — First and Tech 2018-19 Episode 18: Women's hoops
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack to Open Home Slate with Matchup Against Tar Heels
• GoPack.com — Women's Tennis Opens 2019 Dual Season Friday
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Gymnastics to Compete at Towson in Quad-Meet
Tweets of the day
#PackPro Andrew Knizner ranked among @MLB top 10 catching prospects 💯🔥 https://t.co/9DAYpOJfx3— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) January 17, 2019
NCSU and Raleigh have been a blessing to me, personally and professionally! I’m in this situation because of ALL the players and coaches that put it on the line for me, simple as that! Too many to name! I know that, and won’t ever forget! Opportunity of a lifetime! @steelers https://t.co/CmJNmq9KbN— Eddie Faulkner (@coachfaulk) January 17, 2019
Thanks, and Congrats Eddie! Go do your thing in Pittsburgh.— Torry Holt (@BigGame81) January 17, 2019
Lee, on Dennis Smith Jr. being put on the trading block: They've discovered that Luka Doncic is their future and they ideally want to build around him. Smith is too ball-dominant for that.— David Glenn Show (@DavidGlennShow) January 17, 2019
Grateful for an offer from NC State! #wolfpack pic.twitter.com/6INZjGxZTn— brock vandagriff (@BrockVandagriff) January 17, 2019
Quote of the day
