The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 18

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

• The Wolfpacker — What to watch for NC State football recruiting ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Analysis: A look at NC State football's schedule ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Dereon Seabron's current, former coaches love his potential ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Fresh off NC State visit, linebacker Mohamed Kaba has busy slate ahead ($)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State women's basketball off to historical start

• Raleigh News & Observer — There are plenty of NC players on NC State’s undefeated women’s basketball team

• Technician — First and Tech 2018-19 Episode 18: Women's hoops

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack to Open Home Slate with Matchup Against Tar Heels

• GoPack.com — Women's Tennis Opens 2019 Dual Season Friday

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Gymnastics to Compete at Towson in Quad-Meet

"I wanted to come back home and play in front of my family. And then my brother played here, so that was something to look forward to, coming back and playing at the same school he did."
— NC State women's basketball player Kiara Leslie to the Raleigh News & Observer

