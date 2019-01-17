Woodstock (Va.) Massanutten Military Academy coach Chad Myers is no stranger to watching some of his players blow up under his watch and become elite recruiting targets.

Myers coached class of 2013 point guard Frank Mason of Petersburg, Va., who went from signing with Towson, to eventually picking Kansas and being ranked No. 76 overall nationally by Rivals.com. He is now with the Sacramento Kings.

More recently, Jamarko Pickett emerged at Massanutten in the class of 2017, and is a sophomore power forward at Georgetown.