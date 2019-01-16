The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 16
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 71-67 loss at Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame notebook: NC State's first half woes leads to big deficit
• The Wolfpacker — Wake Forest blows big lead, holds on to top NC State 71-67
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: Wake Forest 71, No. 17 NC State 67
• The Wolfpacker — Box score: Wake Forest 71, No. 17 NC State 67
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Answering mailbag questions
• The Wolfpacker — Dereon Seabron's versatility will fit well at NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Wake Forest vexes NC State again, knocks off No. 17 Wolfpack in Winston-Salem
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Dorn on loss: ‘You can’t spot teams like that and expect to come back. You gotta play from start to finish’
• Greensboro News-Record — Nora Lynn Finch, ACC official and women's athletics administrator, to retire
• Winston-Salem Journal — Wake Forest comes to life with win over N.C. State
• Winston-Salem Journal — Ed Hardin: A familiar finish in a familiar place for N.C. State
• Winston-Salem Journal — Photos: Wake Forest 71, NC State 67
• Fayetteville Observer — Rodd Baxley: ‘Inspired’ Wake Forest stuns N.C. State
• Technician — Pack track and field heads to Virginia
• Technician — NC State swimming hosts UNC-Chapel Hill
• Technician — Slow starts an issue for Pack in ACC play
• Technician — Poor-shooting first half dooms Pack against Demon Deacons
• GoPack.com — Pack’s Comeback at Wake Forest Falls Short
Tweets of the day
After much consideration with loved ones, I found it in my best interest to further my college career at NC State University. I’d like to thank Coach Doeren and Coach Huxtable for the opportunity.— Vi JONES (@TheViJones) January 15, 2019
This chart of ACC home records this decade is also the answer to:— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) January 15, 2019
“Hey, Joe.. what’s the easiest way for Kevin Keatts to make some hay in the ACC?”
Win more home games. He’s 8-3 after the Pitt win, so that’s a good start pic.twitter.com/7jNdZS2q7S
All glory to God, Thank you for letting me receive another scholarship offer from The NCState #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/LFaRJmL9Y3— Jahvaree Ritzie #5️⃣ (@jahvaree) January 15, 2019
Blessed and Honored to receive my 7th offer from NC State ‼️🏈— Zaire Patterson (@zay_gotnext) January 15, 2019
With the baseline jumper @TorinDorn2 now has 10 points in the game and has become the 52nd player in program history to score 1,000 points in his NC State career pic.twitter.com/MGnDzgcIdh— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) January 16, 2019
#ShrineGame East Day 2 “Winners”— Optimum Scouting, LLC (@OptimumScouting) January 15, 2019
-#OleMiss QB Jordan Ta’amu
-#UVA RB Jordan Ellis
-#Georgia WR Terry Godwin
-#Syracuse WR Jamal Custis
-#NCState OG Tyler Jones
-#Kentucky OG Bunchy Stallings
-#VirginiaTech DT Ricky Walker
-@JMUFootball CB Jimmy Moreland
Video of the day
