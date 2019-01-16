Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 16

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 71-67 loss at Wake Forest

• The Wolfpacker — Postgame notebook: NC State's first half woes leads to big deficit

• The Wolfpacker — Wake Forest blows big lead, holds on to top NC State 71-67

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: Wake Forest 71, No. 17 NC State 67

• The Wolfpacker — Box score: Wake Forest 71, No. 17 NC State 67

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Answering mailbag questions

• The Wolfpacker — Dereon Seabron's versatility will fit well at NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Wake Forest vexes NC State again, knocks off No. 17 Wolfpack in Winston-Salem

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Dorn on loss: ‘You can’t spot teams like that and expect to come back. You gotta play from start to finish’

• Greensboro News-Record — Nora Lynn Finch, ACC official and women's athletics administrator, to retire

• Winston-Salem Journal — Wake Forest comes to life with win over N.C. State

• Winston-Salem Journal — Ed Hardin: A familiar finish in a familiar place for N.C. State

• Winston-Salem Journal — Photos: Wake Forest 71, NC State 67

• Fayetteville Observer — Rodd Baxley: ‘Inspired’ Wake Forest stuns N.C. State

• Technician — Pack track and field heads to Virginia

• Technician — NC State swimming hosts UNC-Chapel Hill

• Technician — Slow starts an issue for Pack in ACC play

• Technician — Poor-shooting first half dooms Pack against Demon Deacons

• GoPack.com — Pack’s Comeback at Wake Forest Falls Short

• GoPack.com — Grantham Named EAGL Gymnast of the Week

