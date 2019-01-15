It’s a first half that will live in infamy this year for NC State.

The Pack made just 11 of 37 shots from the field, or 29.7 percent, including only 1 of 14 three-pointers. After starting the game with a quick 8-2 lead, NC State found itself down 42-27 at the break and eventually 51-29 with 17:31 to go before commencing a huge rally that at one point tied the game.

NC State eventually came up short though in a stunning 71-67 loss at Wake Forest, which won for the first time in four ACC games and evened its overall season mark at 8-8.

“We played on the back of our heels in the fist half,” head coach Kevin Keatts said following the loss. “We didn’t make shots. … Our defense tends to struggle a little bit when the ball is not going on the hole.”

Indeed, the Deacons shot 55.6 percent from the field, 15 of 27, in the first half and was 14 of 22 inside the arc. The Wolfpack players after the game insisted that the shot not falling did not affect its defense, but rather there were simply breakdowns on their part.

“We let them get fast break points and wide open shots … we got to clean it up on defense,” redshirt junior wing C.J. Bryce noted.

Keatts also did not think Wake Forest’s zone defense played a factor in the Pack’s shooting woes.

“We didn’t make shots. There’s no reason behind it,” Keatts said.

The bottom line, as fifth-year senior wing Torin Down noted, is you cannot fall behind that much in ACC play and expect to come out with a win.

“You can’t spot them 22 points,” he said.