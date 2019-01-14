Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-14 06:51:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 14

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football hires Tony Gibson to complete its staff

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State battles for an 86-80 win over Pitt

• The Wolfpacker — Jaylon Gibson starting to emerge in class of 2020 ($)

• Orange And Blue News — Illinois in the mix for Rivals150 wing Christian Brown ($)

• Auburn Sports — Auburn makes impression on N.C. State RB commit ($)

• Raleigh News & Observer — Dave Doeren completes NC State football staff

• Technician — NBA Pack Pros: T.J. Warren continues to dominate for Suns

• Technician — No. 8 Wolfpack cruises to victory against Virginia, runs winning streak to 17 games

• Technician — Wrestling sweeps weekend with win over West Virginia

