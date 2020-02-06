The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 6
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Feb. 6.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win at Miami
• The Wolfpacker — Final statistics: NC State 83, Miami 72
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football recruiting class of 2020
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football scholarship situation
• Associated Press — C.J. Bryce paces NC State to 83-72 win over Miami
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State snaps three-game losing streak with road win over Miami
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football adds 4 players, including one from Heritage, on National Signing Day
• Miami Herald — Depleted UM basketball team rallies, but falls short 83-72 to NC State
• Technician — Anna Rogers, Alana Smith embracing hype as No. 1 duo
• Technician — Death of Kobe Bryant hits hard for women’s basketball players, community
• Technician — Cat Barber named G League Player of the Week
• Technician — Women’s tennis looking to make noise at ITA National Team Indoor Championships
• Technician — Camel City invites NC State track and field to another routine meet
• Technician — Wolfpack softball to begin season this weekend in Florida
• Technician — Wolfpack snaps losing skid, beats Miami on the road
• GoPack.com — Bryce and Johnson post doubles-doubles to lead Pack past Canes
• GoPack.com — A special look: #3 @PackWrestle hosts #8 UNC
• GoPack.com — #7 Pack heads to Blacksburg to take on Hokies
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack enters top 10 in Oracle/ITA Rankings
Tweets Of The Day
🍨 🍨 🍨 🍦 “ICE CREAM”— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) February 6, 2020
Chaminade defensive lineman Claude Larkins signs with NC State. pic.twitter.com/F4FHmcvxOS— Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) February 5, 2020
🖤🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/BVeVoD3za7— Devon Betty📍 (@devonbetty56) February 6, 2020
Congratulations to these 5 young men on signing today! We are so thankful for the legacy you left and will continue to build on what you brought to our program! #hokahey @alec_mock @_malikmustapha @trey55aa @ian_whs @WillCobb31 pic.twitter.com/i2irCFXBcj— Weddington Football (@BigDubFootball) February 5, 2020
Congratulations to @TheCamHayes for scoring his 1,000th career point in tonight's win. We will honor him at our last regular season home game this Friday night, which is also Homecoming and Senior Night. #gdshoopfam @GreensboroDay pic.twitter.com/NrBdiSU4Is— Freddy Johnson (@CoachJ1977) February 5, 2020
This Friday. In Reynolds. Be There. pic.twitter.com/KbFliSpYNB— NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) February 5, 2020
Watch: No. 3 @PackWrestle, No. 8 @UNCWrestling amp up for top-10 showdownhttps://t.co/0Mnj8v3yj3 #unc #ncsu @WRAL— Mary Dunleavy WRAL (@Mary_Dunleavy) February 6, 2020
i am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to north carolina state university, thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this process❤️🖤🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/k34LRSg3OQ— jake null (@coolkidjakenull) February 6, 2020
G O P A C K. pic.twitter.com/mMYO8sbKvZ— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 5, 2020
GAME DAY in Blacksburg! Ready to get after it tonight.— #7 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 6, 2020
⏰ 7 PM
📰 https://t.co/je4YFeeZFy
🎥 https://t.co/tjeZ8m24cX
📻 @PatrickKinas & @WKNC881
📊 https://t.co/Vc5zN3NbCh#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/m77I1ThWDz
