Here are some numbers to highlight interesting facts and trends coming out of NC State football's 21-player class in 2020.

Four-star Davin Vann is one of the standouts in NC State's signing class. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com)

7 — NC State's Ranking In The ACC

That’s if you use the overall rankings. The Pack is fourth among ACC Atlantic teams behind Clemson (tops in the ACC), Florida State (second) and Louisville (sixth). If you go by stars-per-player, NC State’s 2.95 is ninth. It leaps Louisville’s 2.92 in the Atlantic but remains fourth overall in the division because Boston College averaged 3.0 for its 15 signees. Here is how that compares to head coach Dave Doeren’s previous full classes at NC State.

Table Name Year ACC rank Division rank Average stars rank 2020 7th 4th 9th 2019 4th 3rd 4th 2018 7th 4th 7th 2017 10th 4th 10th 2016 8th 4th 9th 2015 7th 4th 8th 2014 6th 3rd 8th

9 — States Represented

The state of North Carolina leads the way with eight, followed by four from Georgia, three in Florida, two from Maryland and one apiece from Arizona, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. For Doeren, it is the first time he has inked high school players from Texas and Arizona, although he did land a major college transfer from each state (former quarterback Ryan Finley was from Arizona and redshirt junior linebacker Vi Jones is from Texas). Since Doeren arrived at NC State in time to finish off the 2013 class, he has signed natives of 20 different states.

6-foot-1 3/5, 216 Pounds — Average Size Of The Class

5 — Receivers Signed

NC State added three-star receiver Joshua Crabtree from Heritage High in Wake Forest, N.C. Wednesday to join the December haul that included Coit and Scott, four-star Porter Rooks from Myers Park High in Charlotte and two-star Anthony Smith from Huntingtown (Md.) High. The last time NC State signed that many receivers in one class was 2013 — Johnathan Alston, Bra’Lon Cherry, Pharoah McKever, Jumichael Ramos and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Cherry and Ramos were the only two that played their entire career both at receiver and at NC State. McKever eventually moved to tight end and played his final season as a grad transfer at FIU before getting an NFL tryout. Alston moved to corner after three seasons at wideout and also received a NFL camp invite. Valdes-Scantling transferred to South Florida after two years and currently plays for the Green Bay Packers.

8 — Early Enrollees

In addition to the aforementioned Coit, Hill, Meredith and Rooks, also enrolling early were three-stars defensive back Devan Boykin from Ragsdale High in Greensboro, N.C., quarterback Ben Finley from Paradise Valley High in Phoenix, Ariz., offensive lineman Ethan Lane from Archer High in Lawrenceville, Ga. and linebacker Jayland Parker from Westside High in Macon, Ga.

Negative 4 — NC State's Net On Commitment Flips

8 — Players Who Played Multiple Sports

Booker-Brown also plays basketball for Westfield, increasing the total of multiple-sports performers in the class. What’s notable is how good some of them are in other sports.

Boykin averaged 16.3 points and 3.7 assists per game in basketball as a junior, while Coit averaged over 20 points per game on the hardwood in his career. Both were among the early enrollees and thus are skipping their senior years in hoops. Smith recently won the 3-A East Regional in Maryland for indoor track in the 55-meter sprint with a time of 6.46 seconds, which was just off his personal best mark of 6.43. He was second in the 300-meter dash with a personal best of 35.27 seconds, and earlier in the season had a new best of 6-foot-8 in the high jump. Last year, Smith finished second in the 200-meter dash (22.44 seconds) and third in the high jump (6-foot-2) in the state outdoor championships. As a junior, Scott was sixth in the Georgia 6-A state outdoor track championships in the 100-meter dash (10.96 seconds) and fifth in the 200 (21.94 seconds). His personal best in both races are 10.79 and 21.83 seconds respectively. Three-star corner Aydan White is a three-time Independent Schools Division 1 state champ for Christ School near Asheville, N.C., in the 110-meter hurdles and added a high jump title in 2019. Four-star defensive lineman Davin Vann recently set a new personal-best in the shot put indoor with a throw of 59-9 after finishing second in the event at the 4-A state championships in outdoors a year ago and following that up by finishing third in the 2019 New Balance Nationals Outdoor during the summer. Vann also won a state heavyweight wrestling title last year.

2 — Four-Stars Added