The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 3

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Feb. 2.

• The Wolfpacker — Tight end Lawson Albright receives offer from NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Grace Hunter sparks No. 7 NC State’s comeback win over Duke

• Burlington Times-News — ACC women: Wolfpack escapes Duke with Hunter’s late help

• Technician — Women’s tennis has thrilling weekend against Texas and Kansas

• Technician — Grace Hunter’s heroics deliver Wolfpack comeback win over Duke

• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. Duke

• Technician — Wolfpack rifle improves standing despite loss to Cornhuskers

• Technician — Wolfpack wrestling picks up first top-10 road win since 2016

• GoPack.com — #7 Wolfpack guts out comeback win at Duke

• GoPack.com — 14th ranked men’s tennis takes down Tigers

• GoPack.com — #8 NC State dominates Kansas

• GoPack.com — #12 Rifle posts a 4663 against #7 Nebraska

