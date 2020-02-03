The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 3
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Feb. 2.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Tight end Lawson Albright receives offer from NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Grace Hunter sparks No. 7 NC State’s comeback win over Duke
• Burlington Times-News — ACC women: Wolfpack escapes Duke with Hunter’s late help
• Technician — Women’s tennis has thrilling weekend against Texas and Kansas
• Technician — Grace Hunter’s heroics deliver Wolfpack comeback win over Duke
• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. Duke
• Technician — Wolfpack rifle improves standing despite loss to Cornhuskers
• Technician — Wolfpack wrestling picks up first top-10 road win since 2016
• GoPack.com — #7 Wolfpack guts out comeback win at Duke
• GoPack.com — 14th ranked men’s tennis takes down Tigers
• GoPack.com — #8 NC State dominates Kansas
Tweets Of The Day
Stepped up and got the job DONE. // #GoPack #WeWin pic.twitter.com/7MQn1Wcf7g— #7 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 2, 2020
Celebrating today's W with some poetry.#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/x8lYRleoQ5— #7 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 3, 2020
Some big shots late help @PackWomensBball take the win over Duke on the road!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/wwcrFp1du8— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) February 2, 2020
There are A LOT of State fans here! pic.twitter.com/2LNRbFXAjL— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) February 2, 2020
.@Crave_Buckets23 Thank you for staying ready!!!— Ernie Myers (@PackErnieMyers) February 2, 2020
Grace Hunter knocks down her third 3-pointer of the 4Q and the NC State fans in Cameron Indoor explode. @PackWomensBball up 59-54 with 20 seconds to go. pic.twitter.com/ZUaX6wK0cZ— Technician Sports (@TechSports) February 2, 2020
Guess who’s biz-zack! @Crave_Buckets23 with two huge three-pointers to survive Duke’s upset bid. @PackWomensBball #SpecMagSports @SpecMagSports #WPN pic.twitter.com/ysdximy7G9— Lawrence Davis III (@lawdavis13) February 2, 2020
Can’t help but grin from the scorer’s table when I’m with this crew. BLESSED by @PackWomensBball. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/X7wrHjyfWs— Matti Smith (@mattinamariee) February 2, 2020
Chiefs secondary coach Dave Merritt, who won two Super Bowl rings with the Giants, showed his players his two “babies” and told them he now is pregnant and expecting a third, with rubies and diamonds. Chiefs DBs liked it so much they said they also are expecting their own babies.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2020
Join us in wishing Bobby Purcell a very Happy Birthday! 🎊🎁🎈 pic.twitter.com/Mvcr7tN1wn— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) February 2, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook