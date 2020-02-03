News More News
Tight end Lawson Albright receives offer from NC State

Justin H. Williams
The Wolfpacker contributor

Three-star Lawson Albright has quickly emerged as one of the top in-state recruits in the class of 2021.

The 6 foot 4, 220-pound tight end from Grimsley High School in Greensboro has positioned himself as Rivals.com's 34th overall recruit in North Carolina as of Dec. 2019.

A son of former NFL Pro Bowl long snapper Ethan Albright, Lawson is considered a UNC legacy since his father played tight end and offensive tackle for UNC head coach Mack Brown during his first campaign in Chapel Hill.

