{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 06:57:04 -0600') }} football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 25

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Feb. 25.

What they're saying

"I'm really proud of our guys. Coastal Carolina doesn't lose at home very often. This is the type of environment that can rattle the road team and I never thought we got rattled."
— Elliott Avent
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Markel Johnson has special first half in win

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win over Wake Forest

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 94, Wake Forest 74

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State gets a little payback on Wake Forest

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, Wake Forest pass in night, headed different directions

• Raleigh News & Observer — An unlikely hero comes through in clutch as NC State defeats UNC, 74-69

• Winston-Salem Journal — Inconsistent defense dooms Wake Forest in loss at NC State

• Burlington Times-News — Run it back

• Fayetteville Observer — Johnson ‘goes crazy’ in Wolfpack rout

• WRAL.com — Powered by Johnson’s 25 points, NC State cruises to 94-74 win over Wake Forest

• Technician — Johnson’s hot hand lifts NC State over Wake Forest

• Technician — Wolfpack handles Wake, avenges earlier loss

• Technician — Wolfpack softball sweeps doubleheader

• Technician — Men’s tennis bounces back, crushes Virginia Tech and NCCU

• Technician — Takeaways from NC State baseball’s weekend at the beach

• Technician — Bailey’s blast caps perfect weekend for Wolfpack

• Technician — No. 9 Wolfpack wins thriller over UNC-Chapel Hill

• GoPack.com — No. 23 women’s tennis downs Boston College, 5-2

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

