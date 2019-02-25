The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 25
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Feb. 25.
What they're saying
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Markel Johnson has special first half in win
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win over Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 94, Wake Forest 74
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State gets a little payback on Wake Forest
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, Wake Forest pass in night, headed different directions
• Raleigh News & Observer — An unlikely hero comes through in clutch as NC State defeats UNC, 74-69
• Winston-Salem Journal — Inconsistent defense dooms Wake Forest in loss at NC State
• Burlington Times-News — Run it back
• Fayetteville Observer — Johnson ‘goes crazy’ in Wolfpack rout
• WRAL.com — Powered by Johnson’s 25 points, NC State cruises to 94-74 win over Wake Forest
• Technician — Johnson’s hot hand lifts NC State over Wake Forest
• Technician — Wolfpack handles Wake, avenges earlier loss
• Technician — Wolfpack softball sweeps doubleheader
• Technician — Men’s tennis bounces back, crushes Virginia Tech and NCCU
• Technician — Takeaways from NC State baseball’s weekend at the beach
• Technician — Bailey’s blast caps perfect weekend for Wolfpack
• Technician — No. 9 Wolfpack wins thriller over UNC-Chapel Hill
• GoPack.com — No. 23 women’s tennis downs Boston College, 5-2
Tweets of the day
All glory to God 🙏🏿 https://t.co/w5HnEL5tBq— Jack Tocho (@MojoTocho) February 25, 2019
Wanted to show some love to 1 of our 19 early enrollees @EvansTy18, for catching a ride on the GAIN TRAIN & closing in on his goal wt. He’s done a great job of fueling for performance & developing in the wt. room. Taking ownership of the process is key to development. #GAINTrain pic.twitter.com/7NSuGG8yFi— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder45) February 24, 2019
Only 20 days until Selection Sunday.....#countdown— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 25, 2019
#ClosingSTATEment— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 25, 2019
WHAT. A. GAME. #GoPack 💯 pic.twitter.com/yE6h9vYAmr
INCREDIBLE college ⚾️ game and guess what?!?— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 25, 2019
The teams will meet again this season in Raleigh at #TheDoak on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m...only a few tickets remaining 😁
🎟 - https://t.co/I3G3R4bms3 pic.twitter.com/TTPuFxrzxI
Congratulations @TonyWarrenJr on getting number 24 retired today at NC State. #GoDeacs— Chris Paul (@CP3) February 24, 2019
S/o to my brother @TonyWarrenJr . Getting the jersey in the rafters, that's forever!! #legacy pic.twitter.com/ekrmgebSJX— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 25, 2019
Sunday Funday!— Michael Lipitz (@Michael_Lipitz) February 25, 2019
✅@PackMensBball beats Wake
✅@PackWomensBball beats UNCCH
✅@NCStateBaseball beats Coastal
✅@PackSoftball wins✌️
✅@PackMensTennis beats VaTech
✅@PackWTennis beats BC
🔴⚪️🐾🐺@PackAthletics #STATEment pic.twitter.com/snfHURezGA
.@NCState is the only school who can claim integrating @theACC athletics and the only one who can honor him during #BlackHistoryMonth. Thanks #IrwinHolmes, for all you did and all you endured. pic.twitter.com/E8R0KBJy1T— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) February 24, 2019
David Thompson getting honored as part of the Naismith Award celebrating 50 years. Thompson won in 1975.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 24, 2019
Video of the day
TJ Warren said he didn’t realize the impact he was having while on @PackMensBball team. He said it all kind of hit him today when @PackAthletics honored his jersey. #ABC11 @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/q2YBtCCGIQ— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) February 25, 2019
——
