NC State junior point guard Markell Johnson erupted for five three-pointers in the first half, causing some to scramble to the record books if he kept it going.

Johnson could have challenged Rodney Monroe’s school record of nine three-pointers, set against UNC Asheville on Dec. 21, 1989. Johnson did cool off, but he finished going 6 of 9 on three-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points in the Wolfpack’s 94-74 win over Wake Forest on Sunday. The victory at PNC Arena was a little bit personal for NC State, which lost 71-67 to WFU on Jan. 15. NCSU played without Johnson that game, who was out with a hip/lower back injury.

“Markell Johnson was special tonight, especially in the first half,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “It’s a career high for him in ACC play.”

Johnson said he wasn’t overly concerned about setting any new school records, he just wanted to NC State to win. The Wolfpack improved to 20-8 overall and 8-7 in the ACC.

“We couldn’t go 0-2 against them,” Johnson said. “I didn’t play the first game. I already had a chip on the shoulder. They have a good point guard over there in [Brandon] Childress. He is good and I wanted to step up to the challenge.”

The performance was the fourth time Johnson had scored at least 20 points in a game, and the first time since having 20 in helping NC State rally for a win over Miami on Jan. 3. He was two points shy of tying his career high of scoring 27 points against Auburn on Dec. 19.

Johnson could tell he was rolling, to the point where he reached the stage of trying a heat check three-pointer, which he made for his fifth jumper from beyond the arc in the contest.

“I was just feeling confident,” Johnson said. “I just had energy, which was from the whole team and the whole staff coming into this game. It started in practice.”

Johnson took a nasty fall during the Pittsburgh win Jan. 12, and then missed three straight contests. He has been uneven in the nine games he has played since returning, shooting 24 of 63 from the field for 38.1 percent over the last eight games prior to Sunday.

“He was locked in,” Keatts said. “The good sign is that he’s playing longer stretches. He’s probably still a little bit sore, but the tell-tale sign for me is he can play a lot longer.”