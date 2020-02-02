The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 2
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Feb. 2.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Louisville at NC State postgame reflections
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s loss to Louisville
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State trying to figure out offensive woes
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 6 Louisville 77, NC State 57
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• Associated Press — Ryan McMahon’s shooting leads Louisville past NC State 77-57
• Raleigh News & Observer — Another missed opportunity in a season of them for NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State not worried after Louisville loss but scoring woes are reason to be
• Burlington Times-News — McMahon torches struggling Wolfpack
• Technician — Wolfpack swim dominates Virginia Tech
• Technician — Wolfpack gymnastics stays strong against North Carolina
• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. Louisville
• Technician — Poor perimeter defense leads to third straight loss for NC State men’s basketball
• GoPack.com — #4 @Packwrestle comes home with 21-12 win at #10 Pitt
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack gymnastics records season-high 196.250 in dual meet with North Carolina
• GoPack.com — #7 Wolfpack continues road stretch with short trip to Duke
• GoPack.com — Pack falls to No. 6 Louisville
• GoPack.com — No. 14 men’s tennis remains undefeated with 4-0 win over Penn
Tweets of the day
NC State makes just two baskets and scores only five points in the final 11 minutes of the game and all 77-57 to Louisville. Now a three-game road trip begins Wednesday night at Miami.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 1, 2020
Keatts needs to save halftime speech No. 638.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) February 1, 2020
Different team in the second half here, much more aggressive on defense.
Louisville with a 58-52 lead with 10:57 left in 2H
Cards led by as many as 17
Kevin Keatts: Where’d Ryan McMahon go?— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) February 1, 2020
Braxton Beverly: Where’d whoooooooooo go? pic.twitter.com/x9RDlFwX2l
Shooting shirts and shoes we are wearing today are celebrating the Tuskegee Airmen.— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) February 1, 2020
The design is taken from the P-51 Mustang’s, known as Red Tails, that they flew. #WPN pic.twitter.com/rNrEPa0Obo
No. 4 @PackWrestle remains unbeaten with 21-12 road win over No. 10 Pitt— USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) February 2, 2020
📝: https://t.co/oerAWOHm8s pic.twitter.com/M4Bf3wVgNJ
🗣 @pat_popolizio pic.twitter.com/UAtz2EnpMI— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) February 2, 2020
Final from Reynolds Coliseum:— NC State Gymnastics 🐺🐾 (@Pack_Gymnastics) February 2, 2020
(That's a season-best score‼️)#GoPack pic.twitter.com/fHKXfjnr67
GAME DAY in Durham!— #7 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 2, 2020
⏰ 2 PM
📰 https://t.co/CmlE7v557R
🎥 https://t.co/af0csx06Dj
📻 @PatrickKinas & @WKNC881 📊 https://t.co/9Ov2IrQ60l#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/pu1LKxu5Hh
What a great way to end the week. Due to the consistent strain & hard work from all of our players, it was hard to choose one group. With that being said we would love to recognize the SKILL group, as our ALPHA WOLF group of the week. They attacked everything.... #PackAttack #HTT pic.twitter.com/2WaU3eWVtO— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder45) January 31, 2020
Follow my new account @CoachDefo— Joe DeForest (@DeforestJoe) January 31, 2020
Video of the day
