The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 2

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Feb. 2.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Louisville at NC State postgame reflections

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s loss to Louisville

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State trying to figure out offensive woes

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 6 Louisville 77, NC State 57

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• Associated Press — Ryan McMahon’s shooting leads Louisville past NC State 77-57

• Raleigh News & Observer — Another missed opportunity in a season of them for NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State not worried after Louisville loss but scoring woes are reason to be

• Burlington Times-News — McMahon torches struggling Wolfpack

• Technician — Wolfpack swim dominates Virginia Tech

• Technician — Wolfpack gymnastics stays strong against North Carolina

• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. Louisville

• Technician — Poor perimeter defense leads to third straight loss for NC State men’s basketball

• GoPack.com — #4 @Packwrestle comes home with 21-12 win at #10 Pitt

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack gymnastics records season-high 196.250 in dual meet with North Carolina

• GoPack.com — #7 Wolfpack continues road stretch with short trip to Duke

• GoPack.com — Pack falls to No. 6 Louisville

• GoPack.com — No. 14 men’s tennis remains undefeated with 4-0 win over Penn

{{ article.author_name }}