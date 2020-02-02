Podcast: Louisville at NC State postgame reflections
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of The Wolfpacker discuss Louisville's 77-57 win over NC State on Saturday at PNC Arena.
Among the topics:
• NC State had a golden opportunity in the first half until UL senior guard Ryan McMahon took over.
• What NC State needs to do offensively to avoid scoring droughts, which happened again down the stretch.
• Is Louisville the best team NC State has faced this season?
• Game balls for the contest.
If you cannot listen to the player below, click here to download the podcast.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook