Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal of The Wolfpacker discuss Louisville's 77-57 win over NC State on Saturday at PNC Arena.

Among the topics:

• NC State had a golden opportunity in the first half until UL senior guard Ryan McMahon took over.

• What NC State needs to do offensively to avoid scoring droughts, which happened again down the stretch.

• Is Louisville the best team NC State has faced this season?

• Game balls for the contest.

