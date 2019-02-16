Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 16

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — Rivals' NFL Draft Rewind: NC State receiver Kelvin Harmon

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Duke

• The Wolfpacker — Jason Parker gets the nod for NC State baseball's season opener

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Junior post player Jaylon Gibson

• Raleigh News & Observer — That energy Duke showed during epic Louisville rally? Blue Devils hope NC State feels it.

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s bigs have Duke’s Zion Williamson in their sights. ‘It’s a tremendous challenge.’

• Greensboro News-Record — What to watch for in ACC basketball: A statement game for Wolfpack, a Duke encore and UNC's focus on the details

• Technician — Pack wrestling bounces back with huge win over rival UNC

• Technician — Edwards shows power in season-opening win over Bison

• Technician — Pack loses to Wisconsin, drops second game of doubleheader

• Technician — Softball drops home opener to Nebraska

• GoPack.com — Pack Heads to Durham to Take on No. 2 Duke

• GoPack.com — #10 @PackWrestle Picks Up 20-14 Road Win at #13 UNC

• GoPack.com — Edwards Leads No. 21 #Pack9 Past Bucknell in Season Opener, 8-2

• GoPack.com — Pack Collects Eight Podium Finishes on First Day at Virginia Tech Challenge, JDL DMR Invitational

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Heads To Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

{{ article.author_name }}