NC State junior pitcher Jason Parker said he doesn’t expect to have many butterflies when he takes the mound at 3 p.m. today for the Wolfpack’s season opener against Bucknell.

NCSU manager Elliott Avent half-joked that is easy for Parker to think that the day before the game. The New Bern, N.C., native arrived at NC State after a two-year stint at Louisburg (N.C.) Junior College. The 5-foot-11, 197-pounder went 6-3 with a 3.72 earned-run average last year, striking out 72 hitters and walking 15 in 58 innings pitched.

Parker didn’t envision being the opening day starter, but he has a calm demeanor. He found out he’d get the nod for the opener Tuesday.

“I am pretty calm right now,” Parker said. “I’m not really nervous. This will be my first game at State, but I’ve played two years of college baseball so far. I’ve been through it and I’ve been in this position before.”

Parker said he arrived with the mindset of not being worried if he was a starter, closer or reliever. The former West Craven High standout figured he’d come in and let the cards fall where they fall.

“It kind of has been a roller coaster, going to junior college and going to play and have fun,” Parker said. “The [MLB] Draft is in there but I don’t think about that.”

Avent has been impressed with his ability to throw strikes with a fastball, slider and changeup.

“He is a little bit of a bulldog mentality and keeps the ball down,” Avent said. “He throws strikes and he holds runners. He fields his position.”

Parker said he didn’t have to throw the changeup much while at Louisburg J.C., but has improved his touch with the pitch this fall. Throwing strikes has always been a trend for him.

“We really worked on the changeup this fall,” Parker said. “That has definitely helped a lot, having those three pitches in the arsenal.”

Sophomore catcher Patrick Bailey will be an asset to all the pitchers this season. The reigning ACC freshman of the year and All-ACC second-team performer last year hit .321 with 13 home runs and 40 runs batted with a .604 slugging percentage.

“He has made a world of difference,” Parker said. “He is a guy that is a good communicator and talks to you a lot.”

Lefty sophomore pitcher Canaan Silver will start Saturday and lefty sophomore pitcher Nick Swiney will start Sunday. Silver is also a junior college transfer. Avent said sophomore ace pitcher Reid Johnston is being held out to work on some mechanical improvements, and will start the season off in the bullpen.

Avent said he and new pitching coach Clint Chrysler have been discussing starting pitching options for weeks and weeks. Chrysler arrived from Winthrop. The Wolfpack starting rotation has been a keen topic of conversation leading up to the opener.

“It’s very rare unless you have some seasoned guys back like Carlos Rodon, Jake Buchanan, Michael Rogers or Vern Sterry, unless you have some guys like that back, it changes all the time,” Avent said. “You hope to have your rotation by conference.”