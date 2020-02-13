The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 13
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Feb. 13.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State strong up the middle and deep in pitching
• The Wolfpacker — Charlotte junior Coleman Jeffcoat is one to watch
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State women’s hoops taking lofty ranking in stride
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s Weekly NET report
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State women ready for showdown with Louisville
• Raleigh News & Observer — Carolinas Classic All-Star basketball roster includes future South Carolina, NC State players
• Technician — New season, new position, same Tyler McDonough
• Technician — April Visser ready to take next step with Wolfpack softball in season season
• Technician — Strong position players round out NC State baseball team
• Technician — Breaking down NC State softball’s starting lineup
• Technician — NC State baseball opens season with home series against James Madison
• Technician — Pack baseball faces tough ACC slate in 2020 season
• GoPack.com — #4 Wolfpack welcomes $9 Louisville to Raleigh for top-10 showdown
• GoPack.com — #3 @PackWrestle closes home schedule with #7 Virginia Tech
• GoPack.com — NC State baseball 2020 season preview
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-ins Podcast: Ep. 62 — VT dual preview and HWT Deonte Wilson
Tweets Of The Day
Back home tomorrow night, and it's a big one, #WPN.— #4 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 12, 2020
⏰ 8 PM
🆚 #9 Louisville
🏠 Reynolds Coliseum
📰 https://t.co/RsdvmfCROo
🎟 https://t.co/1e0noG5pAf
📺 @accnetwork
📻 @PatrickKinas & @WKNC881
📊 https://t.co/31xsLm9pqx#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/t3tCYL6oGd
Breaking news in the #NCAAW world: @WolfpackWes has @PackWomensBball rolling!— Jenn Hatfield (@jennhatfield1) February 13, 2020
Ahead of tomorrow's big clash with @UofLWBB, I dug into what NC State has done - against the Triangle in particular - since Coach Moore's arrival.https://t.co/0VDFkI5Kn0
✅ Tied season-high with 23 points at Syracuse— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) February 12, 2020
✅ Scored in double figures in 7 of the last 8 games@doubleD_2106 is coming on at the right time pic.twitter.com/otGQErT7Up
Miami just crushed Boston College, 85-58. This is not good news for NC State which visits the angry Eagles Sunday night— Bob Holliday (@WRALBobHolliday) February 13, 2020
NC State senior signee Nick Farrar of Apex (N.C.) Friendship was selected to the North Carolina team in the Carolinas Classic on March 28 at Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard High:https://t.co/N0GnbAa4xU— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 12, 2020
T.J. Warren (35 PTS) goes 16-19 from the field as the @Pacers defeat MIL.— NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2020
Malcolm Brogdon: 17 PTS, 13 AST
Myles Turner: 14 PTS, 10 REB, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/iQF1mIj1Cf
NCAA wrestling Twitter accounts generating the most interactions (Likes+RTs) last week (Feb 3-9) via @opendorse. #smsports pic.twitter.com/PFncvU35cW— SkullSparks (@SkullSparks) February 12, 2020
SwimSwam Pulse: 66% Pick UVA to Win Women's ACC, 23% Pick NC State https://t.co/raLpLUEhbo— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) February 13, 2020
After one bad year. UNC fans would never make it as State fans https://t.co/N1VUFlscSn— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) February 12, 2020
St. John's forward Ian Steere has been suspended indefinitely, per Mike Anderson.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 13, 2020
Red Storm host Providence tonight at 8:30 ET on @CBSSportsNet.#SJUBB
Video Of The Day
Back-to-back daggers by the seniors. pic.twitter.com/vQoj1vEdpG— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) February 12, 2020
——
