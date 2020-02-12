Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek junior athlete Coleman Jeffcoat is full of intrigue as a prospect.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder is ranked No. 33 overall in the state of North Carolina by Rivals.com in the class of 2021. He has picked up offers from Charlotte and Liberty, but colleges could be clamoring for him once he shows what he can do on both sides of the ball and remains healthy.