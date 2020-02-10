The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 10
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Feb. 10.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Local running back Trevion Cooley is a hot commodity
• Technician — NC State baseball ranked to start season, will compete atop ACC
• Technician — Commentary: The case for NC State to crack the top tier of women’s basketball
• Technician — Wrestling takeaways: Hidlays lead the way, Reynolds is rocking
• Technician — Men’s basketball ready to face Syracuse
• Technician — Gymnastics hosts first tri-meet of the season
• Technician — Softball falls 9-0 in final Florida game, goes 2-3 over weekend
• GoPack.com — #8 NC State upsets #3 Georgia in historic win
• GoPack.com — Rifle alum Kozeniesky qualifies for second Olympic games
• GoPack.com — Two from women’s golf tied for 16th after first round of Lady Puerto Rico Classic
• GoPack.com — Pack drops final game of weekend to Mississippi State
Tweets Of The Day
The NCAA's response is on the portal system it uses as a work-around for public records laws.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) February 10, 2020
The N&O, and a media conglomerate, has previously sued for access to the information.
We will continue to seek the information.
The N&O originally requested those phone records in 2017. That request has not been fulfilled by NC State.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) February 10, 2020
We amended our request in Dec. 2019 for the phone records specific to the NCAA case
Details to come when NC State releases information about the response— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) February 10, 2020
WOLFPACK WINS!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @PackWTennis with the biggest win in program history taking down 3rd ranked Georgia 4-1 to close out play in Chicago at the #ITAIndoors #GoPack #PackRising 🐺🐾— Simon Earnshaw (@CoachEarnshaw) February 9, 2020
#8 NC State - 4, #3 Georgia - 1— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) February 9, 2020
🤘 up for the highest-ranked win in program history!
🤘 up for our second top-10 win of the season!#GoPack🐺🐺🎾 | #ITAIndoors pic.twitter.com/scm1neRjxc
Tokyo here they come! ✈️ 🇯🇵@USAShooting's Lucas Kozeniesky and Will Shane are the first shooters to qualify for the #TokyoOlympics!— Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 9, 2020
🐺 Sunday Roundup 🐺 pic.twitter.com/d5kMYTbYA0— Pack Track & Field (@Wolfpack_TF) February 9, 2020
State fans when they see UNC fans upset at officiating pic.twitter.com/m39PtydGTE— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) February 9, 2020
Asked my son @Davinvann1 what did he want to do today for his birthday, he said he had football workouts 🤷♀️ #dedication Happy 18th Birthday Son, you amaze me with what you have overcome and how you continue to grow. I love you. pic.twitter.com/5F7ALzMoC1— Joy Hall (@Joyfulmovers) February 8, 2020
100% committed!!! All Glory to God! Thank you for everyone involved in my journey! @PackFootball @StateCoachD @CoachTonyGibson @Henry_Trevathan pic.twitter.com/192bQI32Dc— Clay Craddock (@TheRealClayC) February 9, 2020
Video Of The Day
Doesn’t matter if it’s a front draw or consolation match. When you’re competing with 16 of the top programs in the country, every result matters that much more.— Cracked Racquets ® (@CrackedRacquets) February 9, 2020
In this case, @PackWTennis rushes Alana Smith as her 76 63 win clinches a 4-1 victory over Georgia pic.twitter.com/syV55xsdfm
——
