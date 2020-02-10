News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 10

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Feb. 10.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Local running back Trevion Cooley is a hot commodity

• Technician — NC State baseball ranked to start season, will compete atop ACC

• Technician — Commentary: The case for NC State to crack the top tier of women’s basketball

• Technician — Wrestling takeaways: Hidlays lead the way, Reynolds is rocking

• Technician — Men’s basketball ready to face Syracuse

• Technician — Gymnastics hosts first tri-meet of the season

• Technician — Softball falls 9-0 in final Florida game, goes 2-3 over weekend

• GoPack.com — #8 NC State upsets #3 Georgia in historic win

• GoPack.com — Rifle alum Kozeniesky qualifies for second Olympic games

• GoPack.com — Two from women’s golf tied for 16th after first round of Lady Puerto Rico Classic

• GoPack.com — Pack drops final game of weekend to Mississippi State

