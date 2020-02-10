News More News
Local running back Trevion Cooley is a hot commodity

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker

Knightdale (N.C.) High junior running back Trevion Cooley became one of the hottest recruits this past fall.

Cooley was a relative unknown entering his junior campaign, but exited with offers from NC State, Appalachian State, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Old Dominion and Toledo.

Rivals.com ranks Knightdale (N.C.) High junior running back Trevion Cooley the No. 39 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2021.
