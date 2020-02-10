Local running back Trevion Cooley is a hot commodity
Knightdale (N.C.) High junior running back Trevion Cooley became one of the hottest recruits this past fall.
Cooley was a relative unknown entering his junior campaign, but exited with offers from NC State, Appalachian State, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Old Dominion and Toledo.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news