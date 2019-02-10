The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 10
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Feb. 10.
What they're saying
“We will have more days like these if we stay together. The last 3 games are in the rear-view mirror.”— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) February 9, 2019
Coach Keatts to the team postgame
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 79-76 win at Pittsburgh
• Raleigh News & Observer — Pack talks the talk, then walks the walk in win over Pitt
• Raleigh News & Observer — Wolfpack outlasts Panthers for 79-76 victory
• Pittsburgh Post-Gazette — Pitt suffers 7th straight loss against NC State, 79-76, in men’s hoops
• Panther-Lair.com — Three thoughts on Pitt’s loss to NC State Saturday
• Pittsburgh Sports Now — Postgame reaction from Pitt’s loss to NC State
• Technician — Bryce shines as Wolfpack snaps skid against Pitt
• Technician — Wolfpack gymnastics beats Pitt with season’s best score
• Technician — No. 21 men’s tennis sweeps undermanned NC A&T
• GoPack.com — Pack outlasts Pitt, 79-76
• GoPack.com — Softball tops South Florida, 2-1
• Cover1.net — Scouting report: Garrett Bradbury, center, NC State
Tweets of the day
One of the best transfers that nobody's talking about this season? NC State's C.J. Bryce. Was HUGE today in the Wolfpack's road win over Pitt.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 9, 2019
7-11 ice cream run in Pittsburgh.#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/PhMpfopVXT— #1 state fan (@gopacknow) February 9, 2019
Light the Memorial Belltower RED! @packmensbball just picked up an important ACC road win at Pittsburgh. // #GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/2OhT9vv01h— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) February 9, 2019
Our NC State Pittsburgh Alumni Network loved cheering @PackMensBball to victory today! 🐺❤️🏀 #HowlBack pic.twitter.com/8WJHEe8amQ— NC State Alumni (@NCStateAlumni) February 9, 2019
@Cuse_MBB has 17 wins at the 24-game mark for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Next up for the Orange? Feb. 13 at NC State. pic.twitter.com/xuXmj1ZmFv— Pete Moore (@MooreOrange) February 10, 2019
Impressive win for @PackSoftball! The team begins 2019 with a 2-1 mark after winning at USF, a program that went 39-23 last season and returns 6 starters. // #GoPack #ncsu https://t.co/HTy8ORQcYy— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) February 10, 2019
Another meet, another season-best score!— NC State Gymnastics (@PackGymnastics) February 9, 2019
1️⃣ 9️⃣6️⃣.4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣#GoPack🐺🐺🐾https://t.co/qmcCPK5dse
Coach Keatts and Markell Johnson in an epic game of HORSE at Peterson Events Center. pic.twitter.com/5gge8QYXES— NCSU Wolfpack Radio (@PackRadio) February 9, 2019
Postgame press conference with NC State head Coach Kevin Keatts https://t.co/sbxK6mPPMm— Pitt News Sports (@pittnewssports) February 9, 2019
Dearest Mother,— Captain Braxton Beverly (@CaptBeverly) February 9, 2019
Our hearts beat as one. We bludgeoned the Panthers from the perimeter.
A delight to our taste buds,
~~Braxton
Video of the day
——
