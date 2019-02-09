Quick hits and notes from NC State’s much-needed 79-76 win at Pittsburgh in front of 8,950 fans at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

Play of the game

With the game tied 72-72 coming out of the under-four minute media timeout, NC State junior guard Markell Johnson made the shot of the afternoon. He connected on a three-pointer to put NC State up for good. Those were Johnson’s only points of the second half.

Highlight of the game

NC State built a 14-point lead in the second half at 57-43, its largest lead in ACC play thus far this year, and seemed poised to break the game wide open. Pitt then went on a furious 18-2 run to take a lead. NC State’s lone points during that stretch though was a beauty.

Redshirt sophomore center DJ Funderburk was on the receiving end of a nice pass from redshirt junior wing C.J. Bryce for an alley-oop dunk, giving NC State a 59-53 lead with 12:38 left in the contest.

Player of the game

Bryce was our pick for NC State’s MVP of the first half of ACC play, and he continues his strong performance in league action. He shot 6 of 11 from the field and made 4 of 5 three-pointers en route to 21 points, two points off his season high, to go with seven rebounds.

Bryce had been in a three-game slump from long range, making just 1 of 11 beyond the arc during in that period. More importantly than his work on three-pointers, Bryce made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 9.9 seconds, keeping NC State’s lead at three points after each trip.

Something about playing Pitt for Funderburk (and Wyatt Walker)

The first time these two teams played, NC State redshirt junior post player Wyatt Walker was ejected from the contest about two minutes into the game for tripping a Pittsburgh player after an attempted drawn charge under the basket.

Funderburk responded with the game of his Wolfpack career, scoring 18 points, grabbing nine rebounds and blocking four shots. Funderburk has struggled to repeat that performance, but showed promising signs in NC State’s most recent loss, at UNC, contributing 14 points and five boards.

Saturday, Walker was whistled for two fouls before three minutes came off the clock, and once again Funderburk was called into extensive action. He responded with 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes while Walker played on five minutes.

Couple of weird numbers:

• In four games against UNC and Pitt, Funderburk is averaging 14.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game. In the other seven ACC games, he is contributing 4.7 points, 2.9 boards and 0.6 blocks.

• In 22 games not against Pitt, Walker is averaging 20.3 minutes per contest. In two contests versus the Panthers, he has played a total of seven minutes. Those are the only two games Walker has not played double-digit minutes.

Bombs away

Pittsburgh played a good bit of zone defense, which should be good practice ahead of Wednesday’s home showdown with Syracuse. More promising is the fact that NC State made 14 of 27 three-pointers against the Panthers.

Sophomore guard Braxton Beverly had his second straight good shooting performance, making 5 of 9 three-pointers. He made 4 of 5 in Chapel Hill in NC State’s previous game.

In addition to Beverly and Bryce, Johnson made 3 of 6 three-pointers and fifth-year senior forward Torin Dorn made both of his attempts. It is the first time since at Wisconsin that Dorn made more than one three-pointer in a game.

The 14 threes are two more than the 12 it made at Louisville for the most in a game this year by NC State. It is the first time this season the Pack had made more than half of its three-point attempts.

Missed opportunity at the line

This game was a bit of a rarity. For only the second time in ACC play, NC State shot more free throws than its opponent — 21 to 19. Unfortunately for the Pack, it did not take advantage of it.

Dorn in particular struggled at the stripe. He made just 1 of 7 from the line, and Dorn is now shooting 58.9 percent for the season. Coming into this year, Dorn had been a career 69.1 percent shooter on free throws.

The end result is Pitt outscored the Pack by three at the free throw line, marking the 10th time in 11 ACC games the opponent scored more from the charity stripe. The only time it didn’t was when Virginia and NC State had the same amount.

Scoring between official timeouts

This year we have kept track of the scoring between each official timeout to help give an idea of the game flow:

First half

20:00-15:24: NC State 9, Pitt 6

15:24-11:12: Pitt 8, NC State 5

11:12-7:40: Pitt 9, NC State 8

7:40-3:53: NC State 7, Pitt 4

3:53-Halftime: NC State 12, Pitt 11

Second half

20:00-14:51: NC State 16, Pitt 7

14:51-9:31: Pitt 16, NC State 8

9:31-7:16: Pitt 7, NC State 5

7:16-3:40: NC State 4, Pitt 2

3:40-Final: NC State 7, Pitt 4

Game scores

Using Hollinger’s measure of productivity, players are graded 1-40 with 10 being average.

Bryce: 18.9

Beverly: 13.0

Funderburk: 12.6

Johnson: 10.3

Dorn: 8.7

Freshman forward Jericole Hellems: 3.3

Fifth-year senior wing Eric Lockett: 1.5

Walker: -1.6

Redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels: -2.6

Plus/minus

Here is the plus/minus for each player (the difference between points scored while they were on the floor) on NCSU. Notably, the five starters were all in the negatives.

• Dorn +14 (28 minutes played)

• Johnson +13 (34)

• Bryce +8 (31)

• Funderburk +6 (30)

• Daniels +3 (13)

• Walker +1 (5)

• Beverly -1 (33)

• Lockett -14 (14)

• Hellems -15 (14)

What the win means

The Pack is 17-7 overall on the season and 5-6 in the ACC. Pitt is 12-12 and 2-8. The Pack leads the all-time series 16-2, including 4-1 in Pittsburgh and 4-0 at the Petersen Events Center.

NC State improved to 5-4 away from home — including 3-4 in true road games — 9-1 in day games (tips before 6 p.m.). It is 10-1 on weekend contests and improved to 16-1 when leading at halftime.

The game was broadcast on Raycom. The Pack will play its final game on Raycom Wednesday night against the Orange. During the season, we’ll keep track of how NC State does on the various networks.

- ACC Network Extra: 6-0

- RSN: 3-0

- ESPNU: 2-0

- Raycom: 4-4

- ESPN2: 2-2

- ESPN: 0-1

We will also track NC State’s records by month:

- November: 6-1

- December: 6-0

- January: 4-4

- February: 1-2

- March: 0-0

Other stats of note

• Pitt owned the points in the paint, 36-12.

• The Panthers had a decisive 28-8 win in fast-break points. Over the past two games, teams have outscored the Pack on fast breaks 48-14.

• Defensively, NC State had four blocks and seven steals. Pitt had six steals and eight rejections.

• Pitt’s overall rebound advantage was 37-36, but State had a 20-13 edge in offensive rebounds. Pitt had a slight 15-13 advantage in second-chance points.

• NC State’s bench outscored the Panthers’ reserves 18-8.

• NC State led for 28:32, Pitt for 6:53 and the game was tied for 4:15. NC State’s largest lead was 14 points, and the Panthers biggest margin was four.

