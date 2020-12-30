The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 30
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Boston College
• The Wolfpacker — Ranking the 10 biggest NC State athletics stories of 2020, part one
• The Wolfpacker — Ranking the 10 biggest NC State athletics stories of 2020, part two
• The Wolfpacker — NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman made strides in 2020
• Raleigh News & Observer — How 2 days in February with a Marine changed NC State football and got it to Gator Bowl
• Winston-Salem Journal — College basketball update: State, Carolina resume play Wednesday night; UNCG postponed
• Technician — No. 3 Wolfpack women’s basketball brings in new year in Atlanta
• Technician — NFL Pack Pros: Several former Wolfpack stars eyeing playoffs in Week 16
• Technician — Top-20 NC State sports moments in 2020: Part I
Tweets Of The Day
Pitched this story to Nyheim Hines in August, hoping for a behind-the-curtain look at an NFL season— the grind to get to Sunday, the private struggles, the public triumphs + everything we never see.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 30, 2020
"Let's do it," he said. "Most people have no idea."https://t.co/1KYgg2G5RD
In today's college hoops mailbag for @TheAthleticCBB I answer with Mich St, Indiana and Kentucky fans should be worried, what's up at NC State and Drake, and I give out some cool new nicknames. Check it out!https://t.co/zSUL50RQcw— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) December 29, 2020
Jaguars sticking with Mike Glennon, James Robinson out for Week 17 https://t.co/pGW2wwia5c— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 30, 2020
Hey @taxslayerbowl: your threads look good on ours!#HTT pic.twitter.com/crLKBBOBpm— NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 29, 2020
GOD IS GOOD!!!🙏🏽🙏🏽 I Am Beyond Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University🐺⚪️🔴 @JesuitTigers_FB @PackFootball #AMDG #WOLFPACK pic.twitter.com/RCrXeKlfAq— Trequan Alexander🥞 (@Mrihop_) December 29, 2020
2019 3-star Zovon Lindsay has entered the transfer portal after redshirting last season and not seeing the field this fall; moved to offensive tackle @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @TheWolfpacker https://t.co/vYodB1dotE— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 29, 2020
Thank you NC State!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RYKz0dBex3— Zovon Lindsay🙏🏽 (@Zovon50Lindsay) December 29, 2020
Nick McCloud aced the grad transfer transition to #NotreDame. Brought stability where it was needed. That’s how to earn the trust (confidence, too) to handle the Irish defense's stiffest test: Alabama and DeVonta Smith.— Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) December 30, 2020
“He asserted himself as an alpha.” https://t.co/qFpBGz5Y7r
More @PackWrestle preseason rankings, check out where @InterMat has the Pack ahead of the season opener this weekend. pic.twitter.com/n0bUqIKfhj— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) December 29, 2020
12/29/17 – In Todd Graham’s final game as head coach at #ASU, the Sun Devils lost to NC State 52-31 in the Sun Bowl. Manny Wilkins: 25-40-352, 3 TDs but 3 INTs. N'Keal Harry: 9-142, 1 TD. Graham left ASU with a 46-32 record, 31-23 in Conference, and a 2-3 Bowl record. #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/cGxNVdUVOY— Arizona Sports History (@AZSportsHistory) December 29, 2020
Video Of The Day
📼 Run it back. @TheShakeelMoore pic.twitter.com/pMEaxIFUih— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 30, 2020
