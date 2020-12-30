NC State Wolfpack basketball is 5-1 (1-0 ACC) thus far and will continue conference play against Boston College in PNC Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. The Eagles are 2-5 (0-1 ACC) under head coach Jim Christian in his seventh season with the program. BC beat Maine 78-62 at home in its most recent game on Dec. 22. The Pack is also coming off of a win last Tuesday, a 79-69 home victory over then-ranked No. 17 North Carolina. Here is the scouting report on Boston College:

Boston College is 2-5 entering Wednesday's contest with the Wolfpack under seventh-year head coach Jim Christian. (AP Images / Nick Lisi)

Season Overview

Boston College is 2-5 thus far this season with only one notable win, a 69-64 win over Rhode Island on a neutral court. All five of its losses, however, have come against opponents ranked in the top 100 according to KenPom, four of which against teams in the top 30. The Eagles opened the season with 76-67 loss to Villanova. They also lost to St. John's 97-93 and Minnesota 85-80 on the road in overtime. The one lopsided loss came at the hands of Syracuse, a 101-63 drubbing against the Orange.

Rankings

The Eagles finished the 2019-20 season ranked No. 157 in the NET rankings. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has BC ranked No. 106 (NC State is No. 14), and KenPom.com has the Eagles ranked No. 103 (NC State is No. 41). Boston College is ranked No. 166 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com.

Shooting

Boston College relies on its three-point shot, but it has not been efficient from beyond the arc yet. The Eagles have taken the most three-point field goal attempts (198) in the ACC and rank third in the conference with an average of nine makes per game. BC has shot 31.8 percent from the perimeter, which ranks 202nd among Division I teams. NC State has done a good job of forcing teams off of the three-point line, however. The Wolfpack's opponents have shot just 25.9 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, which ranks fifth nationally. BC has shot 53.9 percent on two-point attempts, good for 64th in the country.

Rebounding

Boston College isn't a particularly strong rebounding team and won't have the size advantage over the Wolfpack like North Carolina did. Of the nine players on BC's roster that have played in more than two contests this season, the tallest is 6-9. The Eagles have averaged 33.1 rebounds per game and have forfeited 37.3 boards per contest to their opponents.

Defense

Boston College has some positive defensive statistics but has struggled to cool down opponents from the field. The Eagles' opponents have shot 58.9 percent on two-point field goals and 34.9 percent on three-point attempts, which rank 313th and 226th among Division I teams, respectively. BC has averaged 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game, which both rank in the national top 80.

Depth

Boston College runs a nine-man rotation with seven of its contributors averaging over 22.8 minutes per game. The Eagles' third-leading scorer, center James Karnik (11 ppg), has only played in four contests and has yet to start a game. He's also BC's tallest player in the rotation standing at 6-9.

Player to Watch

Boston College sophomore guard Wynston Tabbs is the team's leading scorer and three-point shooter. Tabbs averages 15.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is also one of three BC players to have started in all seven contests this season. He took a redshirt year in 2019-20 after suffering a season-ending injury midway through his freshman campaign in 2018-19, in which he averaged 13.9 points per game in 15 contests. Tabbs has shot 38.5 percent on three-point field goals in 2020-21 and is the team's most efficient perimeter shooter among players that average at least two attempts from beyond the arc per contest.

Numbers of Note

13-12 Is the all-time record between the two programs, with NC State taking the slight edge. The Wolfpack is 8-3 against the Eagles in PNC Arena and has won the past eight consecutive matchups. 21.5 Turnovers per game forced by NC State through six games, good for fifth nationally. The Wolfpack also averages a +9.8 turnover margin, which ranks third in the country among Division I teams. 26 Percent is what NC State's opponents have averaged in the Pack's five wins this season. In the past two victories, North Carolina and Campbell shot a combined 4-of-29 from beyond the arc which equates to a 13.8 percentage.

Likely Starters