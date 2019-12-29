News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-29 13:35:47 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 29

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Appalachian State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football seeking new offensive coordinator

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football makes more changes on defensive staff

• Raleigh News & Observer — Has the John Wall Holiday Invitational outgrown Broughton?

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football coach Dave Doeren makes more changes to defensive staff

• Fayetteville Observer — Wolfpack sorts through checklist with one non-league game remaining

• Greensboro News-Record — Greensboro Day claims HAECO title No. 18

• GoPack.com — Pack Closes Out Non-Conference Play with visit from Appalachian State

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Adds Two to Defensive Staff

• Technician — Wolfpack shakes off rust, picks up win in ACC opener

• Technician — Top 19 NC State moments of 2019: 14-19

• Technician — NC State fires cornerbacks coach, hires two secondary coaches


