Report: NC State football seeking new offensive coordinator
According to a report from FootballScoop.com, NC State football coach Dave Doeren is not expected to be retaining running backs coach/co-offensive coordinator Des Kitchings. The site, citing "multiple sources," said that Kitchings is "not anticipated to return."
Kitchings was the lone holdover from Tom O'Brien's staff to be retained by Doeren and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator role in December of 2018 after Eli Drinkwitz was hired to become a head coach at Appalachian State.
NC State's offense struggled with injuries and the loss of four players who have started games as rookies in the NFL this season. NCSU was 87th in total offense and 107th in scoring this season.
NC State confirmed the addition of two new defensive coaches on the staff Saturday afternoon in Brian Mitchell (cornerbacks) and Joe DeForest (safeties). It was also announced that George Barlow, NC State's corners coach for six years, was not being retained.
Earlier in the offseason, Doeren announced that he was letting defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Dave Huxtable was being let go and replaced by Tony Gibson, who handled safeties and was the co-coordinator on defense last year.
