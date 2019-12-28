According to a report from FootballScoop.com, NC State football coach Dave Doeren is not expected to be retaining running backs coach/co-offensive coordinator Des Kitchings. The site, citing "multiple sources," said that Kitchings is "not anticipated to return." Kitchings was the lone holdover from Tom O'Brien's staff to be retained by Doeren and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator role in December of 2018 after Eli Drinkwitz was hired to become a head coach at Appalachian State.

Kitchings has been an assistant at NC State for eight seasons. (Jacey Zembal)