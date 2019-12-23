News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 23

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State gets needed infusion of speed

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's win over The Citadel

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Markell Johnson joins exclusive club

• The Wolfpacker — Markell Johnson's triple-double paces NC State in win

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 83, The Citadel 63

• The Wolfpacker — Audio: Kevin Keatts postgame press conference

• Raleigh News & Observer — Markell Johnson’s triple-double leads NC State past The Citadel

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts says use the Christmas holiday to see someone who has made a difference in your life

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State vs. The Citadel, Dec. 22, 2019

• Greensboro News-Record — HAECO Invitational tournament pairings and ticket information

• Greensboro News-Record — Nyheim Hines' long returns help send Colts past Carolina 38-6

• GoPack.com — Johnson’s Triple-Double Propels Pack to win over The Citadel

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hustle: Chapter Thirty Five

• GoPack.com — Shipp Wins South Beach International Amateur

• GoPack.com — Four from Wolfpack Wrestling Club Qualify for 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials

• Technician — Markell Johnson's triple-double leads NC State over The Citadel


