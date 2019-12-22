Johnson grabbed the board at the 1:54 mark and some history was made in the 83-63 victory over The Citadel at PNC Arena. Johnson finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and became the third player in NC State history to record a triple-double, and fourth overall, and he become the 33rd overall in ACC history. Dennis Smith Jr. had two triple-doubles and Johnson joined Julius Hodge with one apiece.

NC State senior point guard Markell Johnson knew he needed one more rebound for a triple-double when he checked back in with three minutes left.

Johnson knew what was needed for the triple-double, but he didn’t ask to be put back in, and NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts said he didn’t put him back in just for the mark.

“That’s the first one I’ve gotten in college, but I had one in high school,” Johnson said. “It means a lot. Playing with Dennis Smith my freshman year, I was backing him up. That was good for me.

“It definitely snuck up on me.”

Johnson was more motivated to put the loss at Auburn behind him. The No. 12-ranked Tigers pulled away for a 79-73 victory Dec. 19.

“I just wanted to get it out of our heads, and that was the biggest thing,” Johnson said. “We had the chance to win. We need to move forward and that is what we wanted to do.”

Keatts has lamented in the past that players don’t take the losses quite the same way as coaches and fans. Johnson did take the Auburn loss personally.

“With today’s kids they kind of move on a lot quicker than we do,” Keatts said. “It was good to see him take that loss hard and he responded well today.”

Keatts shook up the lineup again, with redshirt junior wing Devon Daniels starting in place of fifth-year senior wing C.J. Bryce, and sophomore forward Jericole Hellems was back in the lineup. Five different NCSU players scored in double figures with Daniels leading the way with 18 points.

Bryce said he was going through “load management” which is the new buzzword of the NBA. However, Keatts said he wanted to get Daniels going and show the players there are more than just five starting players.

Bryce had 13 points and worked well off of Johnson.

“I feel like Markell is more of a lead by example guy,” Bryce said. “He goes hard every day in practice. He is one of the last people to leave the gym and is one of the first to the gym.”

NC State finished with an impressive 50 rebounds, while The Citadel had 38. Seven different players grabbed at least five rebounds, led by Johnson’s 10.

“We don’t really have a dominant rebounder, so everybody can get five, six or seven a game,” NCSU redshirt junior center D.J. Funderburk said. “That is how we operate.”