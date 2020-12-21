The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 21
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Dec. 21.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State, Kentucky are both excited for bowl opportunity
• The Wolfpacker — Five things to know about NC State Wolfpack football’s bowl opponent
• The Wolfpacker — Ranked NC State will play Kentucky in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football to face Kentucky in Gator Bowl after eight-win season
• Fayetteville Observer — Florida bound: No. 23 NC State headed to Gator Bowl
• Technician — Men’s basketball sprints through limited nonconference, prepares for ACC
• Technician — Pack men’s basketball hosts North Carolina in ACC opener
• Technician — Women’s basketball storms past Hurricanes, remains undefeated
• Technician — NC State football to play in Gator Bowl, second time in three years
• GoPack.com — NC State accepts bid to play in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
• GoPack.com — No. 4 Wolfpack remains unbeaten with dominant win over Miami
Tweets Of The Day
Excited to have @PackFootball and @UKFootball returning to Jacksonville for this year's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on January 2, 2021 at Noon 🏈 #TaxSlayerGatorBowl #HTT #BBN #BowlSeason— TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) December 20, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/PwGUJCPLcL pic.twitter.com/HQc7gDKlWi
Not finished yet.@taxslayerbowl#HTT pic.twitter.com/AcIGahTGaT— NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 20, 2020
Interesting fact: NC State's Dave Doeren and Kentucky's Mark Stoops were 2 of 31 FBS hires in 2012. Only three others among that group are still at the same school: Louisiana Tech's Skip Holtz, New Mexico State's Doug Martin and Idaho's Paul Petrino (Idaho since moved to FCS).— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 20, 2020
NC State is No. 23 in the final CFP Committee poll. Was 22 in coaches and 24 in AP.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 20, 2020
The ACC has the most teams ranked in the @CFBPlayoff's final top-25 of any conference 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jRcqny8JsN— ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 20, 2020
A very rewarding year! With so many challenges #HTT Beat Covid!! pic.twitter.com/oBXTr997RJ— Charley Wiles (@coachwiles) December 21, 2020
'Twas a good day 😁😁😁#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/hntYq2qbm3— #4 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) December 20, 2020
Defense— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 20, 2020
DE: Rashad Weaver, Pitt
DT: Alim McNeill, NCSU
DT: Brian Bresee, Clemson
DE: Chris Rumph, Duke
LB: J Owasu-Koramoah, ND
LB: Payton Wilson, NCSU
LB: SirVocea Dennis, Pitt
S: Divine Deablo, VT
S: Kyle Hamilton, ND
CB: Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville
CB: Derion Kendrick, Clemson
Who has more drip?— Barstool North Carolina (@BarstoolNCdavid) December 20, 2020
RETWEET for Coach Keatts, LIKE for Coach Williams pic.twitter.com/A6HdEtyJbN
