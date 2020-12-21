 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 21
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-21 08:22:44 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 21

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Dec. 21.


NC State Wolfpack football
Dave Doeren and NC State are headed to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State, Kentucky are both excited for bowl opportunity

• The Wolfpacker — Five things to know about NC State Wolfpack football’s bowl opponent

• The Wolfpacker — Ranked NC State will play Kentucky in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football to face Kentucky in Gator Bowl after eight-win season

• Fayetteville Observer — Florida bound: No. 23 NC State headed to Gator Bowl

• Technician — Men’s basketball sprints through limited nonconference, prepares for ACC

• Technician — Pack men’s basketball hosts North Carolina in ACC opener

• Technician — Women’s basketball storms past Hurricanes, remains undefeated

• Technician — NC State football to play in Gator Bowl, second time in three years

• GoPack.com — NC State accepts bid to play in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

• GoPack.com — No. 4 Wolfpack remains unbeaten with dominant win over Miami

• GoPack.com — Football announces team awards

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}