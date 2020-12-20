The ACC made official what was previously known: NC State Wolfpack football is headed to Jacksonville to participate in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl for the second time in three years. The game is played Jan. 2 and will be a noon kickoff on ESPN.

Multiple reports confirmed the expected news earlier Sunday, including The Stadium's Brett McMurphy who tweeted out the ACC's bowl destinations.

NC State is seeking its third nine-win season in the past four years after going 8-3 in the regular season, including 7-3 in the ACC. The Pack is ranked No. 22 in the updated coaches' poll and No. 24 in the Associated Press.