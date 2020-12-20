Ranked NC State headed to Jacksonville for TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
The ACC made official what was previously known: NC State Wolfpack football is headed to Jacksonville to participate in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl for the second time in three years. The game is played Jan. 2 and will be a noon kickoff on ESPN.
Multiple reports confirmed the expected news earlier Sunday, including The Stadium's Brett McMurphy who tweeted out the ACC's bowl destinations.
NC State is seeking its third nine-win season in the past four years after going 8-3 in the regular season, including 7-3 in the ACC. The Pack is ranked No. 22 in the updated coaches' poll and No. 24 in the Associated Press.
The Pack is headed to Jacksonville!— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 20, 2020
No. 23 @PackFootball is playing in the @taxslayerbowl on January 2 🐺 pic.twitter.com/byOv15lBQs
Wolfpack fans will be able to attend the game, but there will be limited tickets available. Attendance is capped at 25 percent of capacity at TIAA Bank Field, and bowl officials expected a crowd of 5,000-7,000, per the Jacksonville Business Journal.
Like two years ago when the Wolfpack were defeated by Texas A&M, NC State will face an SEC opponent. The bowl's president and CEO Rick Catlett told the Business Journal that he anticipated the SEC team being either Ole Miss or Kentucky, and those have been the two most popular projections. Auburn and Missouri are two other potential opponents.
The Wolfpacker will continue to update this story as more news develops.
