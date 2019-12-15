The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 15
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Dec. 15.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting UNCG
• Raleigh News and Observer — Lee County no match for Weddington and super back Will Shipley in 3AA final loss
• Raleigh News and Observer — NC State football player faces multiple charges related to drinking, fleeing police
• Fayetteville Observer — Wolfpack braces for UNCG challenge
• Technician — NC State linebacker Payton Wilson arrested Saturday morning
• Technician — Hellems update and more takeaways from Kevin Keatts’ press conference
Tweets of the day
I will be signing Wednesday December 18, at The Benjamin School... pic.twitter.com/Xzci1BxuBg— Joshua Pierre-louis (@josh_hhtp) December 14, 2019
Will Shipley with his title game MVP trophy after rushing for over 250 yards and four scores. pic.twitter.com/Oisomct1Rn— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 15, 2019
I’m adding Will Shipley to the list of most impressive high school backs I’ve seen in person. Bryce Love, Bam Knight, Will Shipley. Kid is legit.— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) December 15, 2019
Can confirm: Will Shipley is a good football player. Sheeeeeesh. Here’s a 67-yard TD run. Lee County trails 21-0 with just under four minutes left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/xvgEpgIlRr— Rodd Baxley (@RoddBaxley) December 15, 2019
#BattleAtTheRock Box Score— Rick Lewis (@Coach_Rick57) December 14, 2019
Moravian Prep 96
Arizona Compass 73
Check out the stats for Josh Hall's 51 point performance pic.twitter.com/Ariphp1X2w
It's time to put Josh Hall (Moravian Prep) and NC State signee in the national conversation as a legit top 25 player#BattleAtTheRock pic.twitter.com/WBEO1Z3ruF— Rick Lewis (@Coach_Rick57) December 14, 2019
2020 Josh Hall @jay5mula drops 51 points at Battle at the Rock & proving all doubters wrong— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) December 14, 2019
📝@POBScout
-Watching Hall, it has been a pleasure to see his growth overall. But on Saturday, his performance summed up a special ride it has been for us.
Read: https://t.co/xVLITVRUpD pic.twitter.com/UVLueRGWAn
Aiden Hayes Jumps Michael Phelps for 2nd Place All-Time in 15-16 200 Yard Fly https://t.co/UruYMvwHhb— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) December 15, 2019
College kids get drunk, occasionally get in fights and engage in other tomfoolery at bars. Whatever. Who cares.— Brant Wilkerson-New (@BrantHeelsMaven) December 14, 2019
The bigger concern for Payton Wilson is that he was at a Carolina Ale House when he could have been literally anywhere else.
49ers activated DL Kentavius Street to the active roster from the Injured Reserve List and placed DL D.J. Jones on the Injured Reserve List.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2019
