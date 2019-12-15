News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 15

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Dec. 15.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting UNCG

• Raleigh News and Observer — Lee County no match for Weddington and super back Will Shipley in 3AA final loss

• Raleigh News and Observer — NC State football player faces multiple charges related to drinking, fleeing police

• Fayetteville Observer — Wolfpack braces for UNCG challenge

• Technician — NC State linebacker Payton Wilson arrested Saturday morning

• Technician — Hellems update and more takeaways from Kevin Keatts’ press conference

Tweets of the day

