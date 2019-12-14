Scouting UNCG
North Carolina Greensboro turned the corner during the 2016-17 season under eighth-year coach Wes Miller.
The Spartans went 25-10 and were tied for first place in the Southern Conference and earned a trip to the NIT Tournament. A trip to the NCAA Tournament where the Spartans fell 68-64 against Gonzaga followed in 2017-18, and another NIT berth last year. UNCG has gone 89-27 since 2016-2017, including an 8-2 star this season.
NC State lost 81-76 to UNCG on Dec. 16, 2017, at PNC Arena in Raleigh. Only junior guard Braxton Beverly remains who played for the Wolfpack in that game. NCSU (7-2) travels to play at the Greensboro Coliseum at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Season Overview
UNCG only has two players averaging in double figures for points, but one is out with an injury.
Star junior guard Isaiah Miller leads the way with 16.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season. The only chink in his armor is his lousy shooting at the free-throw line (39.5 percent) and he’s 19.4 percent on three-pointers.
Sophomore wing Kaleb Hunter was emerging as a solid No. 2 scorer, but he injured his right ankle against Georgetown and isn’t expected back until late December or early January. Hunter, who attended Raleigh Neuse Christian, was averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
The Spartans were able to play Kansas competitively, falling 74-62 on Nov. 8, but upset Georgetown 65-61 on Nov. 30 en route to an 8-2 mark. UNCG has also lost 67-66 vs. Montana State on Nov. 16.
Rankings
KenPom.com has UNCG at No. 91 in the country this season, and ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Spartans at No. 80.
The Spartans are ranked No. 221 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com. In the newly established NET rankings done by the NCAA, UNCG finished No. 68 in the country last year. The first NET ratings of 2019-20 should be released soon.
Shooting
UNCG has five players who have made at least 10 three-pointers this season, with senior forward Kyrin Galloway knocking down 23 of 63 for 36.5 percent. Losing Hunter was a blow, he was 7 of 17 on three-pointer through eight games.
The Spartans are shooting 42.9 percent from the field, 30.5 percent on three-pointers and 58.9 percent at the free-throw line. The shooting struggles of star guard Miller has dragged down the latter two categories.
Rebounding
The Spartans have been an effective rebounding team at 38 rebounds a contest. Three healthy players are averaging at least 4.5 rebounds per game, with senior center James Dickey leading the way at 7.5. The slender 6-10, 210-pound Dickey, who attended Raleigh Word of God, had a season-high 12 board before fouling out in the 55-41 win over Appalachian State on Nov. 18.
Defense
UNCG has been stingy with only Kansas scoring more than 67 points this season in that 74-62 Jayhawks win. Opponents are shooting just 38.2 percent form the field and 31.7 percent on three-pointers. UNCG has 89 steals with Miller leading the way with 18 and freshman point guard Keyshaun Langley adding 14.
UNCG will rack up the fouls and opponents have shot 183 free-throw attempts (making 58.5 percent) while the Spartans have attempted 158.
Depth
The Langley fraternal twins are a boost of energy off the bench at the two guard spots. Keyshaun is a righty and Kobe is a lefty, and they were standouts at High Point (N.C.) Southwest Guilford High. Keyshaun is averaging 5.9 points and 2.6 assists in 18.4 minutes per game, and Kobe is back after getting injured in the preseason dunk contest, and could get a boost in playing time.
Old Dominion transfer Michael Hueitt is a streak shooter on the wing, and has made 14 of 44 on three-pointers. Sophomore center Mohammed Abdulsalam and freshman center Bas Leyte provide size off the bench.
Star Watch
The 6-0, 180-pound Miller played at Covington (Ga.) Newton High, where he was joined by current Kentucky sophomore point guard Ashton Hagans.
Miller was known for his dunking in high school, but emerged last year as an all-around force. He was named the SoCon defensive player of the year and first-team all-league by the coaches last year. He set a school record with 104 steals, and a averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Miller reached double figures in all but five games.
Miller has improved to 16.6 points and 4.5 rebounds a contest this season, but his outside shooting has plummeted. He shot 28.2 percent on three-pointers and 55.6 percent at the free-throw line last year, which wasn’t ideal, but has fallen to 19.4 percent from beyond the arc (7 of 36) and 39.5 percent at the line.
Miller has scored a combined 52 points the last two games, and did go 3 of 7 from beyond the arc in the 60-58 win over Radford on Dec. 7. He has scored at least 20 points in four games this season, and achieved that feat in eight contests last year.
Likely Starters
NC State
PG — 11 Markell Johnson (6-1, 175, Sr., 12.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 6.1 apg, 1.9 spg)
SG — 24 Devon Daniels (6-5, 205, R-Jr., 11.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.8 spg) or C.J. Bryce (6-5, 210, 5th-Sr., 15.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.7 spg)
G — 10 Braxton Beverly (6-0, 180, Jr., 9.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.8 apg)
PF — 4 Jericole Hellems (6-7, 205, So., 12.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.9 apg, 1.1 spg) or 31 Pat Andree (6-8, 220, Sr., 6.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.1 apg)
C — 15 Manny Bates (6-11, 230, R-Fr., 6.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 0.4 apg, 3.4 bpg)
UNCG
PG — 2 Malik Massey (6-3, 195, Sr., 6.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.7 apg)
SG — 1 Isaiah Miller (6-0, 180, Jr., 16.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.8 spg)
SF — 14 Kyrin Galloway (6-8, 215, Sr., 8.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.6 apg, 1.1 spg, 2.1 bpg)
F — 13 Angelo Allegri (6-7, 205, Soph., 5.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.3 apg)
C — 21 James Dickey (6-10, 210, Sr., 7.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.6 apg, 2.4 bpg)
Numbers Of Note
3 Games where UNCG star junior guard has missed at least five throws, which he did just once last year. Miller is a combined 9 of 26 from the line against VMI, Tennessee Tech and North Carolina A&T.
55 Blocks this season, led by senior center James Dickey, who has 24, and senior forward Kyrin Galloway has 21.
3,273 Average attendance in seven home games for UNCG this season.
Game Within The Game: UNCG’s center James Dickey Vs. NC State center D.J. Funderburk
UNCG senior center James Dickey was probably around 185 pounds or even less than that when he played high school ball for Raleigh Word of God. However, he was always quick, bouncy and a good shot-blocker.
Flash forward four years and he’s up to 210 pounds, which is quite the achievement for him and has been a steady performer and anchor of UNCG’s stifling defense. What’s interesting is that he has played with four fouls in two of the last three games, and has 11 fouls total during that stretch.
Dickey held former NC State center Omer Yurtseven to 3 of 12 shooting for 10 points and nine boards. Dickey went 5 of 6 from the field for 10 points, eight boards and two blocks in the big win. UNCG doesn’t have the depth to handle Dickey out for long stretches, though 6-9, 250-pound sophomore Mohammed Abdulsalam is a big physical player who had seven steals, eight rebounds and four points against the Hoyas in 23 minutes played.
If NC State redshirt junior center D.J. Funderburk can get Dickey into foul trouble, that would be a tremendous boost for the Wolfpack.
