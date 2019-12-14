NC State lost 81-76 to UNCG on Dec. 16, 2017, at PNC Arena in Raleigh. Only junior guard Braxton Beverly remains who played for the Wolfpack in that game. NCSU (7-2) travels to play at the Greensboro Coliseum at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Spartans went 25-10 and were tied for first place in the Southern Conference and earned a trip to the NIT Tournament. A trip to the NCAA Tournament where the Spartans fell 68-64 against Gonzaga followed in 2017-18, and another NIT berth last year. UNCG has gone 89-27 since 2016-2017, including an 8-2 star this season.

UNCG only has two players averaging in double figures for points, but one is out with an injury.

Star junior guard Isaiah Miller leads the way with 16.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season. The only chink in his armor is his lousy shooting at the free-throw line (39.5 percent) and he’s 19.4 percent on three-pointers.

Sophomore wing Kaleb Hunter was emerging as a solid No. 2 scorer, but he injured his right ankle against Georgetown and isn’t expected back until late December or early January. Hunter, who attended Raleigh Neuse Christian, was averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

The Spartans were able to play Kansas competitively, falling 74-62 on Nov. 8, but upset Georgetown 65-61 on Nov. 30 en route to an 8-2 mark. UNCG has also lost 67-66 vs. Montana State on Nov. 16.

Rankings

KenPom.com has UNCG at No. 91 in the country this season, and ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Spartans at No. 80.

The Spartans are ranked No. 221 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com. In the newly established NET rankings done by the NCAA, UNCG finished No. 68 in the country last year. The first NET ratings of 2019-20 should be released soon.

Shooting

UNCG has five players who have made at least 10 three-pointers this season, with senior forward Kyrin Galloway knocking down 23 of 63 for 36.5 percent. Losing Hunter was a blow, he was 7 of 17 on three-pointer through eight games.

The Spartans are shooting 42.9 percent from the field, 30.5 percent on three-pointers and 58.9 percent at the free-throw line. The shooting struggles of star guard Miller has dragged down the latter two categories.

Rebounding

The Spartans have been an effective rebounding team at 38 rebounds a contest. Three healthy players are averaging at least 4.5 rebounds per game, with senior center James Dickey leading the way at 7.5. The slender 6-10, 210-pound Dickey, who attended Raleigh Word of God, had a season-high 12 board before fouling out in the 55-41 win over Appalachian State on Nov. 18.

Defense

UNCG has been stingy with only Kansas scoring more than 67 points this season in that 74-62 Jayhawks win. Opponents are shooting just 38.2 percent form the field and 31.7 percent on three-pointers. UNCG has 89 steals with Miller leading the way with 18 and freshman point guard Keyshaun Langley adding 14.

UNCG will rack up the fouls and opponents have shot 183 free-throw attempts (making 58.5 percent) while the Spartans have attempted 158.

Depth

The Langley fraternal twins are a boost of energy off the bench at the two guard spots. Keyshaun is a righty and Kobe is a lefty, and they were standouts at High Point (N.C.) Southwest Guilford High. Keyshaun is averaging 5.9 points and 2.6 assists in 18.4 minutes per game, and Kobe is back after getting injured in the preseason dunk contest, and could get a boost in playing time.

Old Dominion transfer Michael Hueitt is a streak shooter on the wing, and has made 14 of 44 on three-pointers. Sophomore center Mohammed Abdulsalam and freshman center Bas Leyte provide size off the bench.