The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 26
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker roundtable: Who will be NC State's breakout player
• The Wolfpacker — John Hugley schedules official, in-home visits
• Raleigh News & Observer — What to expect when NC State releases its depth chart
• Greenville Daily Reflector — Two players suspended after arrest
• Greenville Daily Reflector — Better blockers: ECU receivers working on all aspects
• Greensboro News-Record — Colts turn to Jacoby Brissett, former N.C. State star, in wake of Luck's surprise retirement
• GoPack.com — King’s Brace Helps #21 Wolfpack Top #7 Hoyas, 3-1
• GoPack.com — Pack Football Names 2019 Team Captains
• GoPack.com — Beyond the Game Plan: John Garrison
• Technician — Women's soccer upsets No. 7 Georgetown on the road
• Technician — Former Wolfpack standouts making the most of NFL preseason
• Technician — Pack men’s soccer ready to take on Loyola in season opener
Tweets of the day
Alex, who is @gill_trenton @C_fletch78 @lxryanbmx @wdabbs10 and @ThomasRuocchio ?#1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/JNjN3BooUA— NC State Football 🐺🐺 (@PackFootball) August 25, 2019
Proud to announce our 2019 team captains: @AUTENRIETH21 @NickMcCloud4_ @TheReal_jm17 @jacsw3 #LeadersofthePack | #1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/W8OoBYyRzf— NC State Football 🐺🐺 (@PackFootball) August 25, 2019
One example of @JBrissett12 rare leadership when he was coming out of NC State: The year he transferred from Florida, Brissett drove himself to all the away games because NCAA won’t let transfers travel. That included 13-hour drive to Boston and 9-hour drive to Tallahassee. https://t.co/RbDxo8ChAX— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 25, 2019
It's Game Week. Which means it's also time for the Forde-Yard Dash, Season 16, Week 1, First Quarter. More to come throughout the day. Bring it. https://t.co/VirvvvFTuN— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) August 26, 2019
Video of the day
NC State is the latest to offer four-star point guard Hassan Diarra. Georgia, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Texas A&M and Indiana are all involved too. https://t.co/yR8IHnHVzN pic.twitter.com/61UYXdO4GU— Krysten Peek (@KP_Rivals) August 23, 2019
——
