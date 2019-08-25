The Wolfpacker roundtable: Who will be NC State's breakout player
It happens every year. That under-the-radar player that turns in a surprisingly big season. A good example from last year, receivers Thayer Thomas and Emeka Emezie on offense or linebacker Isaiah Moore defensively.
Who will be that player in 2019?
The Wolfpacker staff of Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal make their selections.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news