{{ timeAgo('2019-08-25 19:15:04 -0500') }} football

The Wolfpacker roundtable: Who will be NC State's breakout player

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
Editors

It happens every year. That under-the-radar player that turns in a surprisingly big season. A good example from last year, receivers Thayer Thomas and Emeka Emezie on offense or linebacker Isaiah Moore defensively.

Who will be that player in 2019?

The Wolfpacker staff of Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal make their selections.

