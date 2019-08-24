News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-24 10:35:58 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 24

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

Wbijnirtwefrbt5v2skv

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker roundtable: Who leads the team in rushing?

• The Wolfpacker — Junior Michael Gonzalez eager to learn about various colleges

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hosts VCU Saturday Evening in Free Exhibition

• GoPack.com — One with Wolfpack Football to Premier Sunday

• GoPack.com — Knight, Jackson and Wilson Named to FWAA’s Freshman All-American Watch List

• Technician — Pack gets tough early road test at No. 7 Georgetown on short turnaround


Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Video of the day

Dqyaho86g8piiqbyg0lj
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolfpacker.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}