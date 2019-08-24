The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 24
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker roundtable: Who leads the team in rushing?
• The Wolfpacker — Junior Michael Gonzalez eager to learn about various colleges
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hosts VCU Saturday Evening in Free Exhibition
• GoPack.com — One with Wolfpack Football to Premier Sunday
• GoPack.com — Knight, Jackson and Wilson Named to FWAA’s Freshman All-American Watch List
• Technician — Pack gets tough early road test at No. 7 Georgetown on short turnaround
Tweets of the day
Head out to #Packapalooza tomorrow to meet our 2019-20 squads!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) August 23, 2019
2- @PackMensBball
3- @PackWomensBball
4- @PackWrestle
4:30- @PackFootball
5- @NCStateBaseball
5:30- @PackXC/@Wolfpack_TF
6- @PackVball
6:30- @PackWGolf/@NCSUCheer
7- @packswimdive
7:30- @PackSoftball/@packrifle pic.twitter.com/4yX7Qkch2V
Back to school fresh. 🔥#NCState x #Adidas pic.twitter.com/RaWdt4B5q5— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) August 23, 2019
Congrats brooke_conley_gymnastics on your commitment to NC State! Incredible! #jhicksconsulting https://t.co/RYi6N0UKhk— Jill Hicks (@jilldhicks) August 24, 2019
My top 5 picks ‼️ pic.twitter.com/uwMlJgwH4N— Desmond Evans (@desevans10) August 24, 2019
Video of the day
——
