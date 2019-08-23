Who will lead NC State in rushing this season is one of the hot button topics.

Sophomore Ricky Person Jr., freshman Zonovan Knight and redshirt freshman Trent Pennix all could share the workload this season, but true freshman Jordan Houston has turned heads in preseason camp as well.

All have unique abilities in that Person has the most experience and was a decorated prep player at nearby Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage. Knight has incredible football speed and was a standout in the Kay Yow Spring Game last April. Pennix is the biggest of the backs at 224 pounds and also is possibly the fastest. Houston has been praised for his explosiveness.

