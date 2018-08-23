Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 23

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Thursday, Aug. 23.

Headlines

• WTVD — With college choice settled, Zonovan Knight looks to take Southern Nash on deep run

• WTVD — NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal

• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA won’t use RPI anymore. Here’s how basketball tournament teams will be selected.

• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer welcomes East Carolina Thursday evening

• GoPack.com — #Packmentality Pop-ins Podcast: Ep. 26 – Future marine Nicky Hall

• GoPack.com — Perez named a College Soccer News preseason second team All-American

• WRAL.com — ACC Panic Room: Should NC State have been ranked in AP poll?

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

