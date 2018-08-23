The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 23
Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Thursday, Aug. 23.
Headlines
• WTVD — With college choice settled, Zonovan Knight looks to take Southern Nash on deep run
• WTVD — NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA won’t use RPI anymore. Here’s how basketball tournament teams will be selected.
• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer welcomes East Carolina Thursday evening
• GoPack.com — #Packmentality Pop-ins Podcast: Ep. 26 – Future marine Nicky Hall
• GoPack.com — Perez named a College Soccer News preseason second team All-American
• WRAL.com — ACC Panic Room: Should NC State have been ranked in AP poll?
Tweets of the day
Congrats to 2019 INF DeAngelo Giles @dgiles_20 on his commitment to NC State @NCStateBaseball @NCBASpikes #TheBestPlayHere pic.twitter.com/pr8WIdkjQt— ProspectSelect (@ProspectSelect) August 22, 2018
Golf note: A belated congrats to former NC State basketball star Lou Pucillo, who recently scored his first career hole-in-one. Pucillo aced the 13th hole at Carolina Country Club. Was told he used driver, so he obviously hit it where he aimed it.— Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) August 22, 2018
First day of class! It’s Bo time! pic.twitter.com/t44snJxxvx— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) August 22, 2018
For some #FDOC means getting used to a new schedule. If you’re @Franken_75 it means you pick up your ACC Golfer of the Year trophy, ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year trophy and your All-ACC trophy from a banner 2017-18 season. #hardware #comingbackformore pic.twitter.com/zDnoSs5VGp— NC State Men's Golf (@PackMensGolf) August 22, 2018
I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my softball career and education at N.C. State University! Thanks to @CoachPatrick_ and @SwiftCoach for this amazing opportunity. Go Pack! 🐺 @PackSoftball pic.twitter.com/7xfBtS3ubD— libwhittaker19 (@libwhittaker19) August 22, 2018
We did NOT expect this to happen!! 🤣🤣 We ❤️ ya, @ScottyMcCreery @whitesox ~ @radiodrew pic.twitter.com/T4QWkpHgaI— US*99 Chicago (@US99Chicago) August 22, 2018
Video of the day
JMU on the ⏰— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 22, 2018
🗓 9.1.18
📍Carter-Finley Stadium
🕛 12 pm#1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/KkGxBM5Zwv
