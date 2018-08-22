Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Wednesday, Aug. 22.

In the past decade, Wake Forest is 0-34 vs. BCS/P5 teams when it loses the turnover battle. NC State is 1-31. As a comparison, FSU is 21-18. Clemson is 22-20. Bama is 20-8!

Had a great Welcome Back Pack dinner and program, and now the 2018-19 journey begins. Can’t think of a better group to roll with. pic.twitter.com/uhUnxl1jjw

And so another school year begins. Happy FDOC, Wolfpack! #GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/LKVXBs3vXW

When it’s your last day of #PackCamp EVER, you get a ride off the field. #1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/20J7ebaOKU

Class of 2019 Wing Patrick Williams Summer Highlights. Williams has a top 10 of Arizona, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, NC State, Ohio State, Texas, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. https://t.co/oEreAuDhGL pic.twitter.com/yVlOXFp8ch

