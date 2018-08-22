The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 22
Here are the various headlines and tweets surrounding NC State athletics for Wednesday, Aug. 22.
Headlines
• Rocky Mount Telegram — Next stop N.C. State: A look at two of the area's top recruits
• Raleigh News & Observer — Who’s hurt and who’s back at practice for NC State football
• Raleigh News & Observer — Will NC State win more than seven games in 2018?
• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA grants NC State’s Blake Harris a waiver to play right away
• GoPack.com — 2018 NC State Athletic Hall of Fame: Tim Clark
Tweets of the day
In the past decade, Wake Forest is 0-34 vs. BCS/P5 teams when it loses the turnover battle. NC State is 1-31.— A David Hale joint (@DavidHaleESPN) August 21, 2018
As a comparison, FSU is 21-18. Clemson is 22-20. Bama is 20-8!
Had a great Welcome Back Pack dinner and program, and now the 2018-19 journey begins. Can’t think of a better group to roll with. pic.twitter.com/uhUnxl1jjw— Wes Moore (@WolfpackWes) August 22, 2018
And so another school year begins. Happy FDOC, Wolfpack!#GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/LKVXBs3vXW— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) August 22, 2018
When it’s your last day of #PackCamp EVER, you get a ride off the field. #1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/20J7ebaOKU— NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 21, 2018
Video of the day
Class of 2019 Wing Patrick Williams Summer Highlights. Williams has a top 10 of Arizona, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, NC State, Ohio State, Texas, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. https://t.co/oEreAuDhGL pic.twitter.com/yVlOXFp8ch— Krysten Peek (@KP_Rivals) August 21, 2018
