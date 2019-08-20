The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 20
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Preseason watch: Five true freshmen to see
• The Wolfpacker — Preseason watch: Three best position groups
• The Wolfpacker — NC State formally announces plans to sell beer at football games
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL preseason update
• Raleigh News & Observer — The ACC Network launches this week, signaling new era with new questions
• Raleigh News & Observer — Want a beer at NC State football game? Here’s where to get one.
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Matt McKay has waited his turn to be next at ‘QB U’
• Greensboro News & Record — North State to air ACC Network; preview of new channel’s firsts
• GoPack.com — David Loera named to ACC preseason watch list
Tweets of the day
Bradley Chubb is a MONSTER on the edge 😤💪#SFvsDEN— PFF (@PFF) August 20, 2019
(via @NFL)
pic.twitter.com/MxYUndEKe6
Look at what Bradley Chubb did to a six-time Pro Bowl tackle. This was on Isaac Yiadom’s interception in the 1Q. pic.twitter.com/RokN2caG6S— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 20, 2019
Bradley Chubb with the speed bull vs Staley, who ends up stepping on Jimmy G's foot/ankle. Almost gets picked again! #SFvsDEN pic.twitter.com/LMsRO8Cuef— DLineVids (@dlinevids1) August 20, 2019
Two big takeaways from Broncos preseason game vs 49ers:— Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 20, 2019
1. Emmanuel is back
2. Bradley Chubb headed for monster year.
*Cant get worked up about preseason red zone issues.
*Broncos should be concerned about special teams though.#9sports
Kentavius Street, coming off an ACL injury, looked a bit rickety early in training camp. He's been noticeably better in recent practices, is the strong frontrunner for the 10th defensive lineman spot.— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 20, 2019
Jeremiah Valoaga and Kentavius Street getting the sack!#49ers pic.twitter.com/jdMldKio4O— John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) August 20, 2019
Four sacks for the 49ers defense, including 1.5 for Kentavius Street, who’s probably their sixth- or seventh-best defensive lineman.— Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) August 20, 2019
In case you’re curious here’s what I’m hearing they will sell at @PackFootball games this year:— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 19, 2019
Coors Light
Corona
Old Tuffy
White Claw
It could end up varying but that is the likely scenario. https://t.co/lYMmwK7LCW
8.25.19 pic.twitter.com/YpUXdI8GmA— NC State Football 🐺🐺 (@PackFootball) August 19, 2019
Another preseason poll that we're ranked in.#gopackbaby pic.twitter.com/9c9lClA9gB— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) August 19, 2019
Video of the day
talk to 'em, Phil 😂 pic.twitter.com/fJ3L59McDd— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) August 19, 2019
——
