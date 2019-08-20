News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-20 07:18:36 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 20

Wbijnirtwefrbt5v2skv
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor


Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Aug. 20.


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Preseason watch: Five true freshmen to see

• The Wolfpacker — Preseason watch: Three best position groups

• The Wolfpacker — NC State formally announces plans to sell beer at football games

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL preseason update

• Raleigh News & Observer — The ACC Network launches this week, signaling new era with new questions

• Raleigh News & Observer — Want a beer at NC State football game? Here’s where to get one.

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Matt McKay has waited his turn to be next at ‘QB U’

• Greensboro News & Record — North State to air ACC Network; preview of new channel’s firsts

• GoPack.com — David Loera named to ACC preseason watch list

• GoPack.com — Beyond the game plan: George McDonald

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Video of the day

Dqyaho86g8piiqbyg0lj
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolfpacker.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}