Here is a complete rundown of how the various former NC State players trying to make NFL roster this preseason: CB Johnathan Alston, Detroit Lions (Played at NC State from 2013-17): Alston was signed by the Lions just after camp started and quickly impressed ... Alston had a pair of tackles against the Houston Texans in the Lions' second exhibition game, but he still likely faces an uphill battle for making the team ... Alston was an undrafted free agent that was picked up by the Miami Dolphins but did not make the team last fall. C Garrett Bradbury, Minnesota Vikings (2015-18): The highest drafted center in Vikings' history is expected to start from day one for Minnesota ... On a lighter moment, Bradbury made some headlines when quarterback Kirk Cousins jokingly complained about the amount of sweat Bradbury produces during practice. QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): In the Colts' most recent preseason game (against the Browns), Brissett completed 8 of 10 passes for 100 yards and a TD (passer rating of 141.7) and also rushed for an 11-yard gain ... Brissett could potentially start at the beginning of the season with Colts' regular starter Andrew Luck nursing a high ankle sprain injury.

It is looking more and more like Jacoby Brissett will start for the Colts in their season opener https://t.co/LEZBZb3YiX — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 15, 2019

DB Juston Burris, Cleveland Browns (2012-15): The former fourth round pick of the New York Jets is hoping to stick with the Browns at a new position: safety ... After playing cornerback previously, the Browns are working Burris as a safety and reports say he "has a clearer path" to making the 53-man roster at that spot ... Burris was a special teams captain for the Browns first preseason game, during which he also had a sack, but did not play against the Colts in the second exhibition.

Dwayne Haskins won't forget Juston Burris tomorrow morning.pic.twitter.com/0uL3WeMBKc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 9, 2019

OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick in 2018 finished his rookie season with 59 tackles (43 solo), 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defended in 16 games, all starts and in the process broke Von Miller's previous team record for sacks by a rookie (11.5) ... Some are touting Chubb as the next star defensive player in the NFL.

Hoo boy, Bradley Chubb 🍽 pic.twitter.com/Yw99RBfChT — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) August 17, 2019

P A.J. Cole, Oakland Raiders (2015-18): The undrafted free agent has won the preseason camp battle to be the Raiders' starting punter, unseating incumbent Johnny Townsend and in the process putting Cole in position to be just the second NC State punter to make a NFL roster ... In the Raiders' first preseason game Cole averaged 43.0 yards on four punts, and in his second averaged 49.4 on five boots. RB Matt Dayes, New Orleans Saints (2013-16): Dayes spent his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, and then after being cut last preseason caught on with the San Francisco 49ers, where he would be active for seven games ... He was waived last week by the New Orleans Saints and then after going unclaimed was placed on the Saints' injured reserve for an undisclosed injury, meaning he will be out for the season. QB Ryan Finley, Cincinnati Bengals (2016-18): The Bengals traded up towards the top of the fourth round to pick Finley, hoping he would secure its backup QB position to veteran starter Andy Dalton … Through two exhibition games, Finley has made the Bengals feel good about its pick by completing 33 of 44 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns with one interception … Some have said that Finley has been the most impressive rookie quarterback thus far this preseason … Finley’s top competitor for the backup job, Jeff Driskel, has been taking snaps at wide receiver in recent practices.

Lots of eyes on Kyler, Daniel, Dwayne & Drew... but I’m here to argue Ryan Finley has been the BEST rookie QB up to this point! Go ahead and @ me... I can handle it! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 16, 2019

QB Mike Glennon, Oakland Raiders (2009-12): Trying to make the Raiders roster after his previous stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears ... Glennon rebounded from a two-interception week one exhibition performance by completing 11 of 14 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns without a pick (passer rating of 158.3) against the Arizona Cardinals last week … That may be enough to ensure Glennon is the backup to starter Derek Carr, although former Buffalo Bills starter Nathan Peterman continues to push him for the roster spot … There is a chance that the Raiders could keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man team.

No. 7 was dealing.



The best from Mike Glennon last night. #OAKvsAZ pic.twitter.com/oD4TSxvzyx — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 17, 2019

WR Kelvin Harmon, Washington Redskins (2016-18): The rookie and sixth-round choice of the Redskins is fighting for one of the final roster spots at receiver ... In his preseason debut, Harmon caught a pair of passes for 17 yards against the Cleveland Browns … Last week he did not have a reception but was the subject of two controversial offensive pass interference penalties, one of which his coach Jay Gruden unsuccessfully challenged … Harmon is expected to make the Redskins’ 53-man roster but the numbers are also tight at receiver for the Redskins.

Kelvin Harmon just made an ABSURD catch. pic.twitter.com/lU4tYcYsZ8 — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) August 16, 2019

K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): After ending last season making only six of his final 11 field goal attempts while battling an injury, Hauschka has missed twice in the preseason thus far but the Bills have not yet expressed any concerns about its starter.

DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The former third-round pick finished last year with 48 tackles (32 solo), 5.5 sacks (a franchise record for a rookie) and two passes defended in 16 games, 12 of which he started ... He has been penciled in to return to his starting role this fall. RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): During his rookie season in 2018, Hines carried 85 times for 314 yards (3.7 yards per rush) and two touchdowns, while hauling in 63 receptions for 425 yards (6.7 yards per catch) and two scores in 16 games, including four starts ... According to StampedeBlue.com: "Of the 120 running backs selected in the fourth round or beyond since 2010 (along with 24 notable* undrafted free agents), only seven have finished their rookie seasons with at least 148 touches, 739 yards and 5.0 yards per touch" ... Hines may be in line to return some punts this season and is a safe bet to make the Colts' roster. CB Dontae Johnson, San Francisco 49ers (2010-13): Johnson is aiming for a sixth year in the NFL and trying to make the team with which he spent the first four years: the 49ers ... Johnson faces a challenging competition to land a roster spot. S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): Jones has had a challenging offseason, with talks that the Packers may trade him at his request and then an injury that sidelined him the first week of training camp ... Some have speculated whether or not moving to linebacker would help Jones make the team ... He is currently on the bubble for the Packers' final 53-man roster. DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): After a positive rookie season, the former third round choice impressed the Chargers by checking into preseason camp in better shape, including 20 pounds lighter from his rookie reporting weight ... Center Mike Pouncey called him the "most improved player from year one to year two" on the roster ... Jones is in line to potentially start this season but he will also be pushed by rookie first-round pick Jerry Tillery.

#Chargers DT Justin Jones has looked great this summer. Displays leverage and power to bully his way through #Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk to apply the pressure on QB Teddy Bridgewater. pic.twitter.com/E3CxnVD5Ps — Chargers Wire (@TheChargersWire) August 18, 2019

OL Ted Larsen, Chicago Bears (2006-09): Larsen is entering his 10th season in the NFL and has started multiple games in each of the previous nine campaigns ... He's back for his second stint with the Bears (started eight games for Chicago in 2016) and is perceived to be a safe bet to make the roster as a reserve. WR Stephen Louis, Houston Texans (2014-18): In the preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers, Louis caught three passes for 24 yards … The undrafted free agent is one of 12 receivers in camp for 5-6 roster spots and realistically is considered a long shot to make the team. DL T.Y. McGill, Los Angeles Chargers (2011-14): McGill is on the roster bubble but helped himself with a strong showing in the first preseason game, during which he had the fourth highest grade on defense according to Pro Football Focus ... McGill is hoping to make a roster for a sixth year in the NFL after being an undrafted free agent. TE Pharoah McKever, Green Bay Packers (2014-16/Finished at FIU): McKever spent last year on practice squads with the Browns and Jaguars after being an undrafted free agent ... He was picked up off waivers in the summer by the Packers but is a long shot to make the roster. WR Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots (2016-18): Through two preseason games, Meyers has been one of the bigger storylines in the Patriots training camp … He has caught a team-high 12 passes for 151 yards and two scores and was the only player to have multiple receptions (six) in the second exhibition … The undrafted free agent seems to have become a safe bet to make the team and potentially have a significant role during the season.

“Is there anything more Belichick, Brady, and McDaniels than Jakobi Meyers, an undrafted converted quarterback turned wideout, being a breakout star this summer? 31 teams are looking silly for not drafting this guy right now.” - @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/XDYjRJKGjF — GMFB (@gmfb) August 15, 2019

Most impressive Patriots rookies (when considering performance and expectations related to draft position):



1. Jakobi Meyers (looks like a 7-year vet)

2. Chase Winovich (toying with 2nd team OLs)

3. Jarrett Stidham (accuracy and mobility)

4. Joejuan Williams (rapidly improving) — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) August 18, 2019

LB Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals (2014-18): The third round choice of the Bengals has excited the defensive coaches and will almost certainly make the roster this season ... Although he could contend for a staring job, Pratt is expected to begin the year as a reserve. OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The former fourth-round pick missed most of last season while on injured reserve, but he has made big strides according to Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone and is pushing for a starting job at right guard while also working at right tackle. QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): The Chargers' starter for every game since the beginning of the 2006 season has completed 4,518 of his 7,000 pass attempts (64.5 percentage rate) for 54,656 yards and 374 touchdowns and is coming off a season in which he matched his career-best passer rating (105.5) … He has the eight most passing yards in league history and sixth most scoring tosses … Is in the final year of his contract with the Chargers and will play it out before addressing it following the season. RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): Samuels finished his rookie season with 56 carries for 256 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and 26 receptions for 199 yards (7.7 yards a catch) and two touchdowns in 14 games played and is set to see a larger role for the Steelers this year. DL Kentavius Street, San Francisco 49ers (2014-17): After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick was on the IR for the 49ers all last season ... He has played primarily defensive tackle in the preseason and is competing for one of the final roster spots.

From yesterday: DeForest Buckner on #49ers defensive lineman Kentavius Street: "He's the strongest guy I've ever seen" https://t.co/0y0QJ17EIQ — 49ers Webzone (@49erswebzone) August 15, 2019

OG J.R. Sweezy, Arizona Cardinals (2008-11): Sweezy has started every game he has played the last five years, missing the 2016 campaign with an injury ... He projects to continue that streak with the Cardinals, with whom he signed in the offseason. OG Joe Thuney, New England Patriots (2012-15): The stalwart and standout for the defending champs at left guard is in talks about a contract extension with his rookie deal set to expire ... Teams have reportedly inquired about Thuney but have been told by the Patriots that he is a "core piece" for New England and thus not available. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (2013-14/Finished at USF): Valdes-Scantling, who played two seasons at NC State before transferring to South Florida, is competing for a starting job for the Packers and has impressed star QB Aaron Rodgers in training camp ... He caught 38 passes for 581 yards and two scores during his rookie campaign. QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin): The biggest news from Wilson's offseason was signing a contract extension, a four-year, $140 million deal that made him the highest paid player in the NFL.